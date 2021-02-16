At 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, the community is invited to join internal medicine physician Dr. Alicia-Maria Fernandez for a discussion on heart health. Dr. Fernandez will discuss typical and atypical signs of heart disease, as well as the important role that sleep plays in your overall well-being. She’ll answer your questions and have you on your way to living a heart-healthy lifestyle.
This class will be hosted online via Zoom. Download the Zoom App or go to https://zoom.us/. You'll be prompted to sign up, which is free, but not required.
Meeting ID: 893 1312 5150
Passcode: 511324
Let us know if you plan to attend by registering at www.edgertonhospital.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.