At 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, the community is invited to join internal medicine physician Dr. Alicia-Maria Fernandez for a discussion on heart health.  Dr. Fernandez will  discuss typical and atypical signs of heart disease, as well as the important role that sleep plays in your overall well-being. She’ll answer your questions and have you on your way to living a heart-healthy lifestyle.

This class will be hosted online via Zoom. Download the Zoom App or go to https://zoom.us/. You'll be prompted to sign up, which is free, but not required.

Meeting ID: 893 1312 5150

Passcode: 511324

Let us know if you plan to attend by registering at www.edgertonhospital.com.

