After being canceled last year due to the pandemic, the Milton Lions Club’s largest annual fundraiser has returned for 2021. Orders for the Rose Sale will be accepted through April 9 via all Milton Lions Club members and online at tinyurl.com/RoseSale2021.
The pandemic has caused the club to make some adjustments to the sales and delivery process. "We’re still offering free delivery to homes and businesses in most of Rock County, with the exception of the Beloit area (ZIP codes 53511 and 53512)," said Inga Cushman, a member of the club. "We’re also asking buyers to provide a phone number for each delivery recipient so that delivery can be contactless, if desired."
Deliveries to business addresses occur on Friday, April 16, and residential orders on Saturday, April 17.
Buyers also have the option to pick up their flowers in person from the Traxler Park Warming House in Janesville between April 16-18, at Finley Buick GMC in Beloit on April 17, and at the Milton Community House on April 17, 8 a.m. to noon.
Customers can choose one dozen roses for $20 each. Bulk discounts are available; three dozen roses are just $55. The club has completely sold out its supply for the past several years, so buyers are encouraged to place their orders early.
There are several ways to place an order: Contact any Lions Club member, visit tinyurl.com/RoseSale2021, or call the Milton Lions Club at 262-374-9299.
Funds raised directly benefit our club’s community service efforts and projects. Projects funded most recently include donations to The Gathering Place, Hoo’s Woods Raptor Center, Milton Historical Society/Milton House Museum, and the Milton Food Pantry. The Milton Lions Club also constructed the pergola at Crossridge Park and the raised garden beds included in the Story Gardens project at the Milton Public Library.
For more information on the Milton Lions Club, visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/MiltonLionsClub.
