High Series 

THURSDAY, JAN. 27-

900 Global Mites- Ryker Kessenich, 280; Ryan Hron, 183; Cooper Gronke, 163; Sam Bergeson, 156; Lillian Gronke, 175; Carina Elliott, 140.

Motiv Preps- Harry Will, 283; Corey Peck, 249; Braden Neuens, 242; Max Gebhardt, 210; Paisley Kessenich, 258; Kenzie O’Kroley, 209; Kenley Kessenich, 199; Norah Will, 198.

Ebonite Juniors- Bruce Vang, 541; Dalton Kast, 504; Eli Hawley, 464; Titus Lee, 433; Connor Peck, 420; Jaden Carley, 419; Daniel Elliott, 409; Gavin Cassidy, 400; Becca Elliott, 409; Amelia Bergeson, 266.

Storm Majors- Logan Rodefeld, 697; Logan Kostelac, 694; Carter Krachey, 650; Gavyn Lynch, 650; Alex Opitz, 645; Jensen Est, 625; Daniel Wendt, 595; Ethan Flood, 583; Alex Baio-Olsen, 578; Ashton Albrecht, 567; Bill Hunsicker, 551; Derek Fischer, 541; Michael Hron, 530; Ava Rodefeld, 606; Zoey Darwin, 599; Skye Farr, 543; Tayler Baker, 536.

SATURDAY, JAN. 29-

900 Global Mites- Carter Erickson, 165; Korbin Thompson, 164; Elliott Holland, 153; Kade Thompson, 126; Camden Kuehmichel, 121; Mia Enders-Hughes, 185; Kiera Benner, 162; Eva Enders, 152; Odessa Wolfe, 148; Maddie Enders-Hughes, 121; Declan Reeves, 77.

Hammer Preps- Logan Lechner, 293; Lucas Lechner, 281; William Lauritzen, 224; Easton Janz, 154; Wyatt Loy, 139; Juliann Verdecchia, 266; Riley Reeves, 162.

Ebonite Juniors- Cooper Rodefeld, 519; Dalton Kast, 485; Levi Pollentier, 469; Bryson Pollentier, 422; Brody Erickson, 410; Hunter Janz, 402; Annika Freund, 389; Gracie Moen, 361; Cassandra Fry, 284.

Roto Grip Majors- Kevin Watrud, 623; Caleb Studnicka, 597; Kyle Helmenstine, 579; Landen Murphy, 562; Colton Moen, 553; Gavin Vossekuil, 550; Owen Mietzel, 540; Ethan Stai, 521; Jack Nelson, 510; Bill Hunsicker, 501; Sierra Mietzel, 544; Kylie Counard, 507.

Storm Challenge (Eiffel Tower)- Daniel Wendt, 550; Jensen Est, 531; Gavyn Lynch, 531; Owen Hamen, 526; JJ Wolfe, 525; Joe Myhre, 503; Kris Micheau, 502; Logan Rodefeld, 501; Skye Farr, 563; Lauren Waddell, 515; Kelli Johnson, 501.

