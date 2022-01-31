Prairie Lanes junior bowling scores Ryan Gregory Ryan Gregory Author email Jan 31, 2022 27 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save High Series THURSDAY, JAN. 27-900 Global Mites- Ryker Kessenich, 280; Ryan Hron, 183; Cooper Gronke, 163; Sam Bergeson, 156; Lillian Gronke, 175; Carina Elliott, 140.Motiv Preps- Harry Will, 283; Corey Peck, 249; Braden Neuens, 242; Max Gebhardt, 210; Paisley Kessenich, 258; Kenzie O’Kroley, 209; Kenley Kessenich, 199; Norah Will, 198.Ebonite Juniors- Bruce Vang, 541; Dalton Kast, 504; Eli Hawley, 464; Titus Lee, 433; Connor Peck, 420; Jaden Carley, 419; Daniel Elliott, 409; Gavin Cassidy, 400; Becca Elliott, 409; Amelia Bergeson, 266.Storm Majors- Logan Rodefeld, 697; Logan Kostelac, 694; Carter Krachey, 650; Gavyn Lynch, 650; Alex Opitz, 645; Jensen Est, 625; Daniel Wendt, 595; Ethan Flood, 583; Alex Baio-Olsen, 578; Ashton Albrecht, 567; Bill Hunsicker, 551; Derek Fischer, 541; Michael Hron, 530; Ava Rodefeld, 606; Zoey Darwin, 599; Skye Farr, 543; Tayler Baker, 536.SATURDAY, JAN. 29-900 Global Mites- Carter Erickson, 165; Korbin Thompson, 164; Elliott Holland, 153; Kade Thompson, 126; Camden Kuehmichel, 121; Mia Enders-Hughes, 185; Kiera Benner, 162; Eva Enders, 152; Odessa Wolfe, 148; Maddie Enders-Hughes, 121; Declan Reeves, 77.Hammer Preps- Logan Lechner, 293; Lucas Lechner, 281; William Lauritzen, 224; Easton Janz, 154; Wyatt Loy, 139; Juliann Verdecchia, 266; Riley Reeves, 162.Ebonite Juniors- Cooper Rodefeld, 519; Dalton Kast, 485; Levi Pollentier, 469; Bryson Pollentier, 422; Brody Erickson, 410; Hunter Janz, 402; Annika Freund, 389; Gracie Moen, 361; Cassandra Fry, 284.Roto Grip Majors- Kevin Watrud, 623; Caleb Studnicka, 597; Kyle Helmenstine, 579; Landen Murphy, 562; Colton Moen, 553; Gavin Vossekuil, 550; Owen Mietzel, 540; Ethan Stai, 521; Jack Nelson, 510; Bill Hunsicker, 501; Sierra Mietzel, 544; Kylie Counard, 507.Storm Challenge (Eiffel Tower)- Daniel Wendt, 550; Jensen Est, 531; Gavyn Lynch, 531; Owen Hamen, 526; JJ Wolfe, 525; Joe Myhre, 503; Kris Micheau, 502; Logan Rodefeld, 501; Skye Farr, 563; Lauren Waddell, 515; Kelli Johnson, 501. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ryan Gregory Author email Follow Ryan Gregory Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Classified Ads City Attorney Bulletin Featured Weekly Print Ads Tom's Painting Bulletin