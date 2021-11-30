Jordan Hibner scores 27 as Monona Grove boys basketball defeats Badger High School

Despite being a newer team with younger players, the Monona Grove boys basketball team came out strong on opening night with a 62-52 victory over Badger High School on Tuesday, Nov. 23.
“I was expecting some mistakes, and we had some, but we fought through and got the W,” said Monona Grove head coach Dan Zweifel.
Senior Jordan Hibner opened the game with a strong drive to the rim to put Monona Grove up 2-0 early. Sophomore Isaiah Erb padded the lead to 5-2 after converting a 3-point play.
After the quick start, both offenses struggled to get a rhythm going. A three-pointer by junior Max Weise increased the Monona Grove lead to 14-11 with under 10 minutes to go in the first half. Badger took the lead before sophomore Emmett Toijala connected with senior Rylan Bahr on a pick-and-roll for two, and senior Anthony Thomas hit a layup on the next possession, giving MG a 24-23 lead with under three minutes left to play in the first half.
Getting through a rough shooting slump in the first half, Hibner attacked the rim, getting a layup to fall, pushing the lead to 28-23 right before the half closed.
“We tried to get him to settle down a little bit, and he got into a rhythm. We got him closer to the basket, he started attacking the basket a little bit more, and then we were able to screen for him and get him open on the perimeter,” said Zweifel.
The layup carried some momentum for Hibner into the second half, when the senior hit a pair of 3’s to put MG up 43-31 with 14 minutes left. Monona Grove went on a 7-3 run to increase the lead to 50-34, forcing a Badger timeout with 10 minutes left in the game.
“We had a nice run midway through that second half and opened up the lead, but let’s give Badger credit, they kept battling and fighting throughout the rest of the game,” said Zweifel.
Badger began to find its stroke from deep, connecting on a couple of 3’s to cut the lead to 52-42 with just over eight minutes left.
“Number three was pretty tough. They were able to screen and pop out to the three and we lost him a number of times, and they were able to score on that,” said Zweifel.
The Monona Grove offense struggled to find its shot down the stretch, but a block by senior Elliot Erb with under five minutes left kept the score at 56-49. Both defenses kept the game at 56-49 as Zweifel took a timeout with under three minutes to play.
“There was a time where we were going a little fast, but at the 3:30 minute mark, we really slowed down, took some time off the clock and... were able to secure the victory,” said Zweifel.
Trying to extend the game, Badger fouled MG to send them to the line. Thomas and junior John Bittner each hit a free throw to extend the lead to 58-51. Hibner, who finished the game with 27 points, went four of six at the line to close out the game and give Monona Grove the 62-52 win.