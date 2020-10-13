The DeForest boys and girls cross country teams hosted their third meet of the season, but it would not be at its usual course at the Windsor Sports Complex. The Norskies hosted a quadrangular at Wyona Park in Wyocena on Oct. 9.
The Norskies enjoyed their new surroundings as they pulled off the sweep.
The DeForest boys garnered an impressive score of 25 points to place first, followed by Deerfield/Cambridge (44), Poynette (65) and Portage (102).
The Lady Norskies were first with 29 points, followed by Portage (37), Poynette (68) and Deerfield/Cambridge (incomplete).
“Despite running without our No. 1, we were able to capture another meet win,” Lady Norski coach Chris Smith said. “The warm temps had a bigger effect on our race times than we predicted they might. It was fun for the girls to be able to run a course that is a favorite for some. It's been three years since we've competed there due to flooding.”
The DeForest boys were led by Jackson Grabowski (17 minutes, 57 seconds) and Isaiah Bauer (17:58.53). They finished second and third, respectively, behind Deerfield/Cambridge’s Zach Huffman (17:12).
The Norskies also put their final three scoring runners in the top 10.
Caleb Ekezie (18:11) and Elijah Bauer (18:12) finished back-to-back in fifth and sixth place, respectively.
Matthew Vander Meer (18:23) came in ninth place for the Norskies.
Also competing for the Norskies were Ferris Wolf (13th, 18:56), Korbin Eisler (14th, 18:58), Dylan King (15th, 19:01), Rhett Parker (18th, 19:10), Joe Huber (26th, 19:51), Bryce Morauske (27th, 20:10), Rogitha Luecke (28th, 20:16), Mason Kuluvar (35th, 20:40), Malik Victorine (36th, 20:48), Alex Gardner (39th, 21:13), Alex Armstrong (42nd, 21:25), Dominic Morand-Rivers (46th, 21:45), Alex Bodie (49th, 22:39), Reid Morauske (50th, 23:16), Hunter King (55th, 24:52), Caden Herrick (57th, 25:26), Dean Wink (61st, 28:40), Hunter Kubasik (62nd, 29:12) and Kaden Simpson (63rd, 34:23).
Just like the DeForest boys, the Lady Norskies put all five scoring runners in the top 10.
Poynettte’s Katelyn Chadwick (19:20) claimed the individual title, while the Norskies’ Lydia Bauer (22:20) and Grace Roth (22:23) followed in second and third place, respectively.
“Grace Roth had a really fine day improving her season-best by nearly two minutes,” Smith said. “Lydia Bauer has leveraged some serious summer running to be back in our top two runners.”
Carleen Snow (22:58) kept the Norskies in first place after coming in seventh place.
Maddie Martin (ninth, 23:22) and Rylan Oberg (10th, 23:26) closed out the team score for the Lady Norskies.
“Maddie Martin continues to have a solid campaign and has been a steady runner we can rely on,” Smith said.
Erica Bodden (12th, 23:45), Jocelyn Pickhardt (15th, 23:59), Stacy Kipkoskei (16th, 24:22), Quinn Aulik (18th, 24:54), Maci Bartels (19th, 25:06), Grace Kuiper (20th, 25:14), Eden Blader (22nd, 25:47.61), Lauren Anderson (23rd, 25:51), Emma Purcell (24th, 26:15), Lucy Manzetti (27th, 26:29), Isabel Bauer (28th, 27:30), Amber Beckman (29th, 27:30), Gabriela Pertzborn (31st, 28:01), Heidi Schwertfeger (33rd, 28:33), Emanuela Budzynski (35th, 29:33), Sydni Mell (38th, 30:06), Narianna Tagura (39th, 30:35), Emalia Reiche (40th, 31:23), Bethany Peifer (42nd, 33:08), Stella Bieri (45th, 33:59) and Emma Bieri (46th, 34:02) also represented the Lady Norskies in the race.
The Norskies will return to Wyona Park on Oct. 20, as they will host a WIAA Division 1 subsectional at 1:55 p.m.
“I like how our team is trending,” Smith said. “We have some ground to make up yet if we want to advance through the subsectional meet.”
Portage will host the sectional on Oct. 24.
