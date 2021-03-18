Cambridge Village Board member Kris Breunig says he's part of station opposition group

A member of the Cambridge Village Board has come forward as a member of a citizens’ group opposing the $6.5 million expansion of the current fire and EMS station in Cambridge.
Kris Breunig is the only member of the group, Citizens for a Responsible Fire & EMS Station, who had identified himself. When asked why that is, Breunig said “retribution seems to be the main motivating factor for staying anonymous.”
On its recently created website, www.cambridgefireandemsreferendum.org, Citizens for a Responsible Fire & EMS Station offers only a Post Office box and a generic email contact form to connect with it.
A mass mailing the group recently sent out to area property owners, stating its views on the proposed expansion, raised some local eyebrows by not identifying those behind it. Questions have also arisen over how the website and mailing have been funded.
Referendums
Five municipalities – the villages of Cambridge and Rockdale and towns of Christiana, Oakland and Lake Mills -- have referendums on the April 6 ballot to approve their portions of a proposed $6.5 million expansion of the fire and station on West Main Street in Cambridge. This is a binding referendum in Christiana, meaning the town board must abide by the outcome. It’s advisory in the other four, meaning town and village boards can override voter sentiment.
Five separate referendums are necessary because the Cambridge Community Fire and EMS Commission, on which all five towns and villages have a seat via an intergovernmental agreement that dates to the 1950s, doesn’t have taxing authority. The municipalities co-fund the commission's annual budget, apportioned based on their equalized values. The cost of the station expansion would be similarly divvied up.
Q&A
On Thursday, March 18, Breunig responded in writing to a series of emailed questions from the Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent. Below are the questions and answers, in their entirety.
Q: Why was this group created? What is its main collective objective?
A: Our mission is to provide voters in the Cambridge Fire & EMS District the relevant facts and information so they can make informed decisions regarding the upcoming $6.5 million dollar Fire/EMS referendum. We encourage everyone to look at the facts, ask questions, and be informed.
Q: How is it funded?
A: Individual personal donations.
Q: How many people are involved?
A: I’m only comfortable speaking for myself.
Q: Why won’t group members, other than yourself, share their identities?
A: Retribution seems to be the main motivating factor for staying anonymous.
Q: Other than creating the website, the group has done at least one mass mailing. Any other activity?
A: We try to keep the website up to date on facts and figures. As far as anything else, I believe a postcard of facts and figures is forthcoming.
Q: There are community members questioning whether, by not identifying members in a mass mailing nor on your website, and by not saying who is funding this effort, you’re violating campaign finance laws. How do you respond to that?
A: I am identifying myself. If people would like to contact me feel free to e-mail the website or me personally krisjames@live.com.
Q: Why are you part of this group?
A: I believe in their mission of taking emotion out of the issue and displaying the facts.
Q: What is your main personal objective in speaking out with concerns about the station expansion? Rather than a station expansion right now, what would you like to see happen?
A: I would like to explore a shared services option with Deerfield. I have been very transparent about my feelings for an expansion, just not where the building is now. I would prefer exploring the option of building on 12/18, where we would have room for growth in the future and could explore sharing services with Deerfield. We could use the existing building for CART and a shared Senior/Youth Center for the local communities.
Q: Will you continue to speak out if the referendums fail? If they pass? What will you say or do in either case?
A: I believe I stated my case in the question above. That is the stance I intend on sticking with. If the consensus of the voters want this, then I will fall in line.
Q: Why did you decide to share your identity with the community?
A: I am a firm believer in transparency. I understand that this may not make me very popular in the Fire & EMS community, but I also believe that we are all professionals and I don’t fear retribution.
Q: You are a member of the Cambridge Village Board. How does you involvement with this group intertwine – or not – with your role as an elected local official?
A: It intertwines in that I have a final vote, but again…I am FOR a new fire & EMS station, just not on the existing site. I do not speak for the Village Board in the capacity of answering your questions. We all have differing opinions and they need to be respected.
Q: Anything else you would like to say?
A: No, thank you for the opportunity to state my position.
