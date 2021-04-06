This story will be updated as details become available
Incumbent DeForest Village Board member Abigail Lowery will be returning for a second term, earning the most votes of the six candidates on the ballot Tuesday, taking a total of 1,277 votes 27.1%. The other two open seats will be taken by Jim Simpson, who received 939 (19.9%) and Rebecca Witherspoon, with 872 votes (18.5%).
Kelsey Sweet trailed at 13.1%, followed by Jeffrey Horn with 12% and last Anita Brown-Huber, who received 9.3%.
Jane Cahill Wolfgram will continue as DeForest Village President, with no significant write-in opposition to her candidacy following several months as an interim village president since former Village President Judd Blau left that seat to take the position of director of public services. Former trustee Cahill Wolfgram was voted into the interim position by the village board in December.
In the DeForest Area School District Board of Education elections, incumbent Jeff Miller, as well, had no declared opposing candidate and no significant write-in opposition.
The other two school board seats, on the other hand, were the focus of comparatively intense campaigning, with Jeff Hahn challenging incumbent board member Spencer Statz to represent the towns of Vienna and Leeds, and Megan Taylor challenging incumbent Sue Esser for a member-at-large seat.
