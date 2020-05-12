If you get a call from a contact tracer, the Department of Health Services says please answer the phone. It's one of the best ways to #SlowTheSpread, to interview everyone confirmed to have #COVID19_WI and follow up with those they've been in contact with, offering guidance and next steps, while keeping a patient's information private. 

