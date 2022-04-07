One City Schools opens enrollment period

The school will enroll a maximum of 72 students in 6th grade, 96 students in 9th grade and 96 students in 10th grade for fall 2022.
One City Schools also has 325 of 326 seats in grades 4K to 5 already filled, the group announced in a release. The organization will enroll the following numbers of students this fall in three schools:
Preschool (Ages 2 through 4K): 82 children, including 38 children in a 4K program
Elementary School (Grades K through 5): 288 young scholars
Secondary School (Grades 6, 9 and 10): 264 young scholars
Total Possible Enrollment: 634 young children and young scholars
School officials said in a release that these students will learn valuable life skills at One City Schools, and go on to lead local communities.
Students are “634 young people from diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds (and growing) who in 5 to 15 years will lead and contribute to strong families, communities, organizations and businesses in our community and state as young and mature adults,” the release said. “They will serve in public office. They will be the next innovators, problem solvers and solution-bearers. They might also work for you or with you one day. Better, you and/or your children might also end up working for them, too.”
“One City Schools is determined to help move Madison and Wisconsin from worst place to first place in producing a steady pipeline of talented, high performing, hard working and successful Black, Brown (and White) young men and women who are prepared to contribute positively to their families, communities, workplaces and society as adults,” the release continued. “One City Preparatory Academy will replace Wisconsin’s cradle-to-prison pipeline, with one that takes our children from the cradle to their desired college and career.”