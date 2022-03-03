We will be back at Fireman’s Park with your favorite artists (as well as many new ones!) on June 4th. We have booked a new musician, James Crockett, magic with Nickey Flynn and of course, the fan favorite stiltwalkers from Wild Rumpus in Mazomanie! We currently have 85 artists and food vendors registered and have designed a layout which will allow us to comfortably space the booths for a “socially distant” but exciting guest experience.
We are seeking your help. There are many ways to become a Dragon Art Fair sponsor - sending a check, volunteering your time, offering in-kind services, providing giveaways or silent auction items).
The silent auction is our biggest fundraiser with 50+ items donated by our generous artists as well as community supporters. It helps us grant up to three scholarships to DeForest High School students seeking arts related college degrees. These scholarships are average between $300-$500 and we’d like to give more!
The shopping bag giveaway program is always a great success! This promotional shopping bag has the Dragon Art Fair logo on the front and our sponsors on the back and keeps your name or logo in front of your customers every time they use it. We hope to order 600 this year and to encourage guests to come throughout the day, will hold some over to the afternoon so everyone has a chance to take one home! If there is interest, we would like to also offer an opportunity for a sole t-shirt sponsor.
The Dragon Arts Group appreciates your support of this event and hope you will consider making a contribution. A donation form is included for your convenience. If you would you like to learn more about the art fair, our organization or volunteer opportunities, please contact me at (608) 846-8891, check us out on the Dragon Arts Group Facebook or Instagram page, or check out our website at www.dragonartsgroup.org.