Before Wisconsin reopens, we have to get real.
If you think that when the Safer at Home order expires, everything will return to normal, you are wrong.
First, there’s the gating criteria, including a downward trajectory of influenza-like illnesses and COVID-19-like cases within a 14-day period. https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/prepare.htm
Phase 1 will allow gatherings of up to 10 people. Phase 2 will allow up to 50 people.
That is an oversimplification of the plan.
(See www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/publications/p02653a.pdf for more information.)
But the first step in bouncing back is understanding that we’re not really going back to where we left off.
What does it mean to be open for business during a pandemic? Wisconsin offers general guidance for all businesses.
Guidelines announced May 8 were developed by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) in consultation with the departments of health services; agriculture, trade and consumer protection; and tourism, as well as and industry experts and associations. These guidelines help businesses that prepare for “turning the dial” toward reopening.
If you haven’t seen the seven-page document with general guidelines and you own or manage a business, take a look at it online at https://wedc.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/COVID-19-General-Guidelines.pdf.
Because best business practices can change over time, WEDC advises periodically checking websites of the Department of Health Services/Centers for Disease Control (CDC)/OSHA and others for updates.
In addition to general guidelines, there are specific guidelines for as industry-specific guidelines for: agriculture, construction, entertainment/amusement, gyms/fitness centers, hair and nail salons, hospitality/lodging, manufacturing, outdoor gatherings, outdoor recreation, professional services, public facilities, restaurants, retail, transportation and warehouse/wholesale trade.
Here are a few of the recommendations and considerations that caught our attention:
Go cashless
Offer cashless and contactless transactions whenever possible. When exchanging paper and coin money, do not touch your face afterward. Ask customers to place cash on the counter/ table rather than directly into your hand. Place money on the counter (not in hand) when providing change back to customers. Clean the counter between each customer at checkout.
On-farm visitors
Limit farm visitors to only those that are necessary to continue the operation, e.g. DATCP dairy sanitarians and other regulatory agents. Speak to advisors and service providers on the phone when possible.
All deliveries to the farm should be logged and dropped off in a box or other location to limit person-to-person contact.
Construction
Schedule work to avoid “stacking crews” as much as possible.
Develop a protocol to avoid close contact for any physical signoff that is required.
Limit the number of people allowed in the job trailer at one time.
Commercial office spaces
In order to allow employees to move around the facility without having to touch doors or knobs, consider removing doors or keeping them open where possible, or adding automatic doors or foot pulls. Consider one-way circulation routes through the office. Instruct employees to avoid hallway conversations and interactions.
Entertainment
Amusements with seating should maintain a minimum of six feet between household groups. Non-compliant benches, booths, seats and machines should be physically marked with tape or barriers to prevent use. Theater seating should provide at least two empty seats between household groups. The maximum household group size allowed should be six people.
Fitness centers
Establish “before and after” workout and locker room handwashing or sanitizing for all members and staff. Provide handwashing stations at the front of the facility, or provide hand sanitizer if handwashing is not feasible
Consider spacing equipment at least six feet apart, with greater distancing for treadmills and other high-exertion aerobic fitness equipment. Equipment can be arranged in an “X” pattern to provide greater distancing.
Basketball courts and other areas where physical contact sports occur should be closed.
Hair and nail salons
Customers should wear a mask, preferably the style that wraps behind the ears (certain mask styles may interfere with the performance of the haircut or color treatment).
Restaurants
Dining rooms should maintain six feet between tables. When possible, physical barriers made of plastic or similar solid material should separate tables/booths. Tables and booths that are not compliant should be clearly signed and blocked off with visible tape) across seats and tables. Limit each tables to six guests. For bar areas, two bar stools should be left empty between customers not in the same party. For more information, see https://wedc.org/.
