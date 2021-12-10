MADISON
The Dane County Regional Airport will soon be one of the test sites for new technology aimed at eradicating “forever chemicals.”
The airport is one of only a handful of sites in the world testing new technology that utilizes naturally occurring microbes from the soil to “eat” PFAS, breaking down the bonds in the compounds until all that remains are non-harmful substances.
The airport and the 115th Fighter Wing of the Air National Guard, which operates Truax Field in the same area, are working with Fixed Earth, a Canadian-based company that specializes in the utilization of microbes to address contamination.
The microbes were actually harvested from the ground at the airport and bred in a lab, said Tim Repas, the president of Fixed Earth. The idea came from a similar technique used on oil spills, in which microbes are also used to consume the contaminants in the environment.
“From there we tried to find microbes to consume even trickier pollutants, like PFAS, and got lucky,” he said.
The PFAS at the Dane County Airport have become an increasingly large issue for the area since their discovery in 2019.
The contamination is likely linked to the use of PFAS-containing firefighting foam, which has been recommended for use by the Federal Aviation Administration for years. As a part of yearly requirements, the airport and the Air National Guard were required to test the foam, discharging it on the ground and washing it away.
The foam is recommended for use at airports because it is so successful in putting out hot fires—like those that occur when there is gasoline or jet fuel involved.
Over time, the PFAS from the foam migrated through the soil and into the water in the area, including Starkweather Creek, which now faces one of the worst contaminations in the city. The chemicals have also worked themselves into many of the other water bodies in Madison as well, including Lakes Monona, Waubesa and Kegonsa, as well as a portion of the Yahara River.
PFAS contaminations have also been linked to other military sites across the country, including Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, as well as other airports without military installations, like the La Crosse Regional Airport on French Island.
PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are a family of man-made chemicals used for their water- and stain-resistant qualities in products like clothing and carpet, nonstick cookware, packaging and firefighting foam. The family includes 5,000 compounds, which are persistent, remaining both in the environment and human body over time.
The chemicals have been linked to types of kidney and testicular cancers, lower birth weights, harm to immune and reproductive systems, altered hormone regulation and altered thyroid hormones. The chemicals enter the human body largely through drinking water.
So understandably, those with the airport and the Air National Guard have wanted to find an aggressive course of action to address the contamination.
“This is a huge priority for all of the responsible parties and partners involved here,” said Michael Reichers, the director of marketing and communications for the airport.
The microbes will be placed in the ground at the airport in the coming weeks, along with sources of oxygen to keep the microscopic organisms alive and hungry.
A team will inject the microbes into the soil in areas where PFAS have accumulated, thanks to the placement of carbon, which essentially acts as a sponge for the contaminants. After the injection, soil will be sampled for the chemicals over the course of a year to see how effective the experiment is.
“We’re hoping that we only have (to place microbes) one time,” said Larry Kinsman, of ORIN Technologies, who is working on the project. “But again, that’s part of the whole thing while doing this pilot study. It might be a situation where we do an additional application.”
Michigan tests have shown promising results
In Alpena, Michigan, results from testing microbes on a contaminated property have been positive enough to warrant hope for those in charge of remediation.
The site in Michigan—near the shore of Lake Huron—was once the home of a tannery, but the business was likely shuttered by the time World War II broke out, meaning that PFAS likely were never used by industry there, said Janice Adams, a senior geologist with the state’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy. The contaminants are thought to have come from firefighting foam, due to a large fire there years ago.
EGLE was approached by Fixed Earth to try out the microbes at the site and it was a perfect fit, said Leonard Mankowski, a senior geologist and geophysicist at Wood Environment & Infrastructure Solutions. The team at the site had already applied biochar—a similar substance to what’s leftover when you put your campfire out—to absorb the PFAS into one space, which ended up creating a perfect “buffet” for the microbes to be placed at.
In March of 2021, after some lab testing to ensure the microbes would consume PFAS, EGLE and Wood injected microbes into the ground at the site, along with oxygen to keep the microbes alive and eating.
The team was surprised by what they saw. Before the microbes, the concentration of PFAS was around 770 parts per trillion (one part per trillion is comparable to a single drop of water in an Olympic-sized pool).
Two weeks after the microbes were introduced, the concentration of PFAS dropped down to 370 parts per trillion.
“That was super encouraging,” Mankowski said.
The experiment had its flaws, though. The microbes eventually ran out of oxygen and began to die off, effectively ending the experiment. Now, the group is trying to establish ways to keep the oxygen flowing underground for the microbes, so they have more time to gobble up the contamination.
Also an issue is making sure the microbes stay interested in consuming the PFAS. Because the microbes come from the area already, there are other things in the soil that they can consume.
“What’s out there naturally is like steak and potatoes and the PFAS are like brussels sprouts,” Mankowski said. “And so now I’ve got to get this four-year-old to try and eat the brussels sprouts. That’s kind of what we’re dealing with.”
Maybe ‘forever chemicals’ don’t have to last forever
Repas, who pioneered the idea of PFAS-eating microbes, is hoping that microbes could be the answer to getting rid of PFAS contaminations.
“We’re looking for microbes from the Caribbean all the way up to the Arctic to see if we can get microbes from each of these environments that are effective,” he said. “So far, we’ve been lucky most of the time. So we think it’s something that can be applied pretty broadly.”
Repas said microbes are a much less expensive alternative to other remediation efforts, such as digging up all the dirt in an area and shipping it somewhere else to be sealed off from the environment in a landfill or being shipped to incineration sites.
“Since it’s a relatively low cost compared to other methods of PFAS destruction and a little less invasive, I’m hoping it can be fairly well adopted and become fairly routine,” he said.
And if the technology can be widely applied to address PFAS contaminations, there is hope that maybe forever chemicals won’t be quite so “forever” after all, said Lt. Col. Dan Statz, with the 115th Fighter Wing.
“Hopefully the level of effort of this study will show or continue to prove that you know, PFAS can be broken down,” he said.
And the fact that the solution to the contamination problem could be natural is a plus, too.
“If we can find a way for Mother Nature to help fix herself and we just need to encourage it, it’s huge,” Mankowski said. “The microbes actually create a situation in the ground where we are potentially destroying these compounds and converting them into something that’s non toxic. And I think that’s everyone’s preferred goal.”