The Merry, Merry Month Of May is both a popular poem written by Thomas Dekker and a song by artist Nelson Eddy.
The poem/song celebrates the coming of spring and the growth of plants and animal species. Currently, it’s the mantra for the Sun Prairie High School baseball team. So far, it’s been a month of no defeats and a nine-game winning streak that included last Saturday’s Sun Prairie Tournament at Summit Credit Union Field.
Sun Prairie improved to 16-3 overall after winning its own tournament, defeating Hudson, 5-1, in the championship game following a 13-3 victory over Brookfield East in the opener. In the other tourney opener, Hudson blanked Bay Port, 9-0.
Junior Zach Brzezinski simply had the game of his life in the championship game against state-ranked Hudson. Brzezinski shut out the Raiders through the first six innings before giving up a run in the seventh inning. The left-hander set down Hudson in order in three of the seven innings. He finished with a two-hitter, striking out five and walking one. Hudson’s lone run was unearned.
“It very well might be,” said Brzezinski when asked if it was the best game he’s ever pitched. “I just had that thought, actually. I don’t really have one pitch that I really count on. It’s just a matter of mixing things up and hitting spots. That was a fun one considering it came against one of the top teams in the state.”
Brzezinski called his performance “dominant,” and Sun Prairie head coach Rob Hamilton couldn’t have agreed more.
“Zach was really good and he really competed out there,” said Hamilton. “He beat a really good team and only gave up two hits. I’m just really happy for him.
“He’s been there pretty much all year. He just competes out there and he loves to pitch and he’s not afraid of success. He wants it and he goes and gets it. Hudson is a very good team and they were coming off a 9-0 win over Bay Port, and he shut them down.”
In both tournament games, Sun Prairie never trailed. The Cardinals put a run on the scoreboard in the first inning after Davis Hamilton was hit by a pitch with one out. An infield error, a walk to Addison Ostrenga and Jackson Hunley’s fielder’s choice ground out accounted for a 1-0 lead.
Brzezinski also was hit by pitch in the second inning and he eventually scored on Sam Ostrenga’s two-out single. Leading 2-0, the Cardinals added a pair of runs in the third inning. Isaac Wendler walked and Addison Ostrenga doubled — his fourth of the tournament — to put runners on second and third. Hunley grounded out to first and that scored Wendler and Casey Wambach also grounded out to bring home Ostrenga.
Sun Prairie’s lead swelled to 5-0 in the fifth inning as Wendler led off with a single and he eventually scored on a wild pitch. Hunley also had a base hit in the inning.
The only real trouble Brzezinski got into was in the seventh. Hudson’s leadoff hitter got on by an infield error. A base hit followed before Brzezinski recorded a pair of outs. The second out, however, brought home Hudson’s lone run on a fielder’s choice. But Brzezinski ended the game with a strikeout.
Sun Prairie finished with five hits. Sam Ostrenga was 2x4 with an RBI. Single hits belonged to Wendler, who also scored twice, Addison Ostrenga and Hunley, who also had a pair of RBI.
“We got guys on whether it be by walk or base hit. And we were able to steal some bases and take advantage of some errors,” said Hamilton. “There were times we had runners on third and they went home on contact on close plays and those add up to be huge runs. Credit to our runners on third and our hitters and that’s just good baseball.”
As was the case in the first game, Sun Prairie’s offensive punch was spread throughout the lineup.
“That’s kind of been the story throughout the year,” said Hamilton. “It’s not only our three, four, five hitters, it’s everybody in the order contributing. I think everybody going up (to the plate) feel as though they are going to be the next one who is going to get the base hit. So that’s been awesome.”
The 13-3 opening win over Brookfield East, obviously, was an offensive show by the Cardinals. And matching Brzezinski’s extraordinary pitching performance in the championship game was Addison Ostrenga’s explosive offensive effort against Brookfield East. Sun Prairie finished with 13 hits and Ostrenga had a perfect game at the plate with three doubles and a single. He also drove in three runs.
“Brookfield was 11-4 and at the top of their conference,” said Hamilton, “so we knew we were facing a good team. That was about all we knew about them.”
The head coach praised Hunley’s performance on the mound.
“He did a good job and he still has to get better at shutting the door, but he did have some misplays behind him today,” said Hamilton. “But to give up just three runs, he did a really good job. And Branden Garde came in and really closed things up for us. He’s got a tight slider and some velocity. It’s good to see him do that against a quality team like this.”
Sun Prairie jumped out to a 4-0 first inning lead. With one out, Hamilton was hit by a pitch and Wendler walked. Addison Ostrenga’s first double led to the first run and Hunley followed with an RBI single. An error accounted for the third run and Drew Kavanaugh’s ground out plated the fourth run.
All three runs in the second inning came with two outs. Hamilton tripled and came home on Wendler’s single. Back-to-back doubles by Addison Ostrenga and Hunley gave the Cardinals a 7-0 lead.
A double by Hamilton and Wendler’s sacrifice fly led to a Sun Prairie run in the fourth inning. Kavanaugh’s single and Max Glusick’s base hit produced another run in the fifth inning.
Sun Prairie added four more runs in the sixth inning. Addison Ostrenga had his third double of the game, while Wendler, Sam Ostrenga and Jack Watkins each had singles. The Cards also capitalized on a pair of Spartan errors. A passed ball with Evan Richmond at the plate ended the game on the 10-run rule.
Besides going 4x4, Addison Ostrenga also knocked in three runs. Wendler and Hunley each drove in a pair of runs. Hamilton and Wendler each scored three times. Hamilton was 2x3, Hunley was 3x4 and Wendler was 2x2 to lead Cardinal hitters.
Hunley was the winning pitcher. He worked five innings and gave up six hits, walked one and struck out three. Branden Garde pitched a perfect sixth inning, retiring all three hitters he faced, including a pair of strikeouts.
Putting his team’s nine-game winning streak into perspective, Hamilton said: “Good pitching, pretty good defense and some situational hitting. And I’ve seen growth in these guys and we need to see more. And I don’t think these kids are satisfied where they are at, so I think they are going to keep working hard. I see the confidence growing too. I think every kid wants the ball hit to them and I think every kid is anxious to get into the batter’s box.”
The Cardinals return to Big Eight conference play this week with a 2-game series against Middleton. Sun Prairie will host first on Tuesday, May 17 for the