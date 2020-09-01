Tours
Tours of the Milton House are available by reservation.

 Rebecca Kanable

Tours of the Milton House Museum will be offered by appointment only.

Reservations are requested 24 hours in advance.

Museum hours are Tuesdays through Thursdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and Fridays 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

In addition to tours being available, the gift shop and administrative offices will be open during these times.

Twilight Tours will be offered Saturday, Sept. 19, from 7-10 p.m. Tours will begin every 15 minutes. Due to COVID-19, event organizers request that tickets be purchased in advance and that tour reservations are made with a minimum of four guests. Tickets are $15 per person, with additional charges for a wine and chocolate pairing as an add on to the tour ($5 for just wine, $5 for just chocolate, or $10 for both wine and chocolate). Call the museum at (608) 868-7772 to purchase Twilight Tour Tickets.

