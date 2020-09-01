Tours of the Milton House Museum will be offered by appointment only.
Reservations are requested 24 hours in advance.
Museum hours are Tuesdays through Thursdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and Fridays 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
In addition to tours being available, the gift shop and administrative offices will be open during these times.
Twilight Tours will be offered Saturday, Sept. 19, from 7-10 p.m. Tours will begin every 15 minutes. Due to COVID-19, event organizers request that tickets be purchased in advance and that tour reservations are made with a minimum of four guests. Tickets are $15 per person, with additional charges for a wine and chocolate pairing as an add on to the tour ($5 for just wine, $5 for just chocolate, or $10 for both wine and chocolate). Call the museum at (608) 868-7772 to purchase Twilight Tour Tickets.
