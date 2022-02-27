Westport area residents will have two more chances to weigh in on the upcoming Hwy. M. improvement project, with public hearings on an environmental report scheduled in both a virtual and an in-person format.
KL Engineering has been working on a design for Hwy. M corridor improvements for several years, revising the scope of the project along the way. The environmental report, found on the Dane County website, documents all of the alternatives for a project that was once projected to span from Hwy. Q to Hwy. 113 along M, then scaled back to address only the more congested section between Oncken Road to Hwy. 113.
The improvements include:
-widening the two-lane intersection to four lanes with an urban median from Willow Road to Oncken Road;
-resurfacing the roadway from Willow Road to Oncken Road;
-intersection improvements;
-an additional bridge over Six Mile Creek and reconstruction of existing bridge;
-an off-road, multi-use trail connecting Gov. Nelson State Park to Hwy. 113;
-the relocation of one commercial structure.
The railroad crossing will also see some upgrades.
Project manager Gerry Schmitt of KL Engineering said the report also describes the project’s impact on Department of Natural Resources property. To mitigate a loss of wetlands needed for the road expansion, property donated by the Towell family just west of the former Whitehouse at Willow Road will replace the impacted lands.
Initially, the design called for a roundabout at the Hwy. K intersection but was revised to include traffic lights and an expanded intersection in order to remain functional until 2045.
Schmitt said the meetings, scheduled for March 15 and March 16, will be somewhat different from the previous public involvement meetings. Court reporters will transcribe testimony, and no questions will be answered during meeting times. Instead they will be documented, researched and answered later.
“Every question and comment will become part of the environmental document and the answers will be included,” Schmitt said.
“The goal with this is to identify any items that we haven’t already addressed,” Schmitt said. “We believe we have done a real good job of coordinating with those that had questions or had issues. I think we’ve done a good job resolving a lot of that.”
The completion of the environmental report allows the final design phase to begin, so construction plans can be prepared. The county can also begin to move forward with the real-estate acquisition phase.
Mainly land along Hwy. M will need to be acquired, Schmitt said. Already the county has acquired the parcel at Hwys. K and M where Wisconsin Scaryland was located.
Schmitt said that acquisition was needed to realign the intersection and expand it. It will be used for stormwater retention and flood storage, Schmitt said.
The design and construction plan is scheduled for completion in 2023, with construction to begin that fall and spanning through the 2024 construction season.
Virtual Public Hearing
The virtual public hearing will run from 6-8 p.m. March 15 via YouTube Live at https://youtu.be/bLCeAbc4epE. Anyone without internet access can call (872) 240-1858.
In-person Hearing
The in-person hearing is from 5-8 p.m. March 16 at Holy Wisdom Monastery, 4200 Hwy. M. Anyone wishing to attend in person is asked to make an appointment by calling Gerry Schmitt, project manager, at (608) 663-1218, ext. 806.
To view the environment report, visit https://highway-projects-countyofdane.hub.arcgis.com/pages/cth-m.