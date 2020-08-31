The Milton Courier asked new teachers in the Milton School District to introduce themselves and, if they were willing, to share words of inspiration at the start of a new school year.
Milton native Shane Cassidy is teaching history at Milton High School. He previously taught at Beloit Turner High School. At the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, his major was education and history and his minor was political science. He has been in the field two years.
Kathryn Aemmer is teaching physical education, health and adapted physical education at Milton High School. Aemmer is a May 2020 graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. She has a degree in physical education, health education, adapted physical education and coaching. She is from Naperville, Illinois.
Nicole Walters was a special education teacher at Parker High School in Janesville before she started teaching special education at MHS. A native of Janesville, Walters has been in special education for 12 years and has a special education degree from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and a Master’s in Curriculum & Instruction from National Louis University. A common phrase she likes to use is “Your vibe attracts your tribe.”
Milton native Lauren Metcalf is teaching agriculture at Milton High School and will serve as an FFA advisor. Prior to MHS, Metcalf taught at Brodhead middle school and high school for 4 years. She received her undergraduate degree from Texas A&M University and her graduate degree from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.
Kaitlin Lundeen returns to MHS after teaching at Dundee-Crown High School in Carpentersville, Illinois, for five years. Lundeen taught at MHS from 2010 to 15 and is teaching science at MHS in addition to being the varsity volleyball coach. Lundeen has a Bachelor of Science in biology with teaching certification from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. She is from Shopiere and her motto is “Have a great day. Do great things. Be good people. Be good to other people.”
Brad Poling is teaching English at MHS. He has a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and a Master of Arts from Illinois State University. Prior to MHS, Poling worked as a special education paraprofessional in the Madison area. He is from Cedarburg and says, “Take risks!”
Jeremy Harnack, a Janesville native, is a special education teacher at Milton Middle School. He has been in the special education field for 13 years and previously taught in the School District of Jefferson. One of his favorite expressions is “The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.” He studied special education at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
Fifth-grade teacher Stacy Shever has been in education for 13 years. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin La Crosse with a degree in Early Childhood-Middle Childhood Education. She is working on her master’s degree in curriculum and instruction. Before coming to Milton, the Stoughton native spent two years in Sun Prairie, four years teaching in Colorado and six years teaching in Arizona.
Nancy Debroux is a physical education teacher at Northside Intermediate School. She has three years’ experience and previously worked in the Janesville school district. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and had a degree in physical education, health and adaptive physical education.
Third-grade teacher Elizabeth Kuehne taught third grade in Delavan before staying home with her kids for several years. Kuehne is from Madison and studied early childhood (regular and special education) at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
Eric Meyer is teaching music at West and Consolidated. A Rockford native, he has taught for 11 years and most recently taught in Belvidere before coming to Milton. He has a bachelor’s in music education from Illinois State University. Words he uses to inspire: “He who looks outside dreams; he who looks within awakens.”
Jacob Traeger is teaching physical education at Harmony and Consolidated. The Beloit native holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Kinesiology – Physical Education from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has seven years of teaching experience.
Amber Krueger, a Janesville native, is teaching third grade at Milton West. She is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. Her words of wisdom: “Who you are is enough.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.