In annual effort, volunteers help prep, sow seeds at Dane County parks

The February sun did little to counter a sharp, cold wind as Dale Klemp’s boots crunched over a thin layer of snow at Dane County’s CamRock 2 Park near Cambridge.
Under the direction of county parks staff, Klemp, of Cambridge, and other volunteers were lending mid-winter help, sowing seeds onto the snow. It’s hoped they’ll soon spout into healthy new oak savannah undergrowth, as part of an annual effort by the Dane County Parks Department.
Volunteers like Klemp join every fall in collecting native plant seeds from existing woodland, oak savannah and prairie restorations at county parks and other area protected sites. Then, volunteers spend the winter helping to clean, dry, sort and replant the seeds.
Last fall’s seed harvest was Dane County’s largest on record, “double previous years,” with about 3,300 pounds collected, said county botanist and naturalist Lars Higdon.
Higdon and Claire Lamberg, a county land and water volunteer coordinator, together led the seed-sowing volunteer group at CamRock 2 on Feb. 11.
A few weeks earlier, on Jan. 6, the two had guided a different group of volunteers in an earlier step in the process, packaging seeds in a building at Lake Farm County Park, south of Madison near McFarland and Monona, in preparation for their resowing at dozens of sites countywide.
The cost savings for Dane County is significant. If the county purchased all the seeds it sows each year, that would annually approach $1.3 million, Higdon and Lamberg said. And by using volunteers, they also save on labor.
On Jan. 6, as the temperature outside hovered in the single digits, volunteers worked in in the warmth of the building at Lake Farm County Park, scooping seeds out of large labeled plastic totes into an assortment of various sized bags.
The seeds had been cleaned and dried over previous months in the same building, that is the program’s base camp. Higdon said they were first laid out late last fall in plastic kiddie pools with fans blowing over them, and then run through a hammer mill and finally sent through a fanning mill to separate the chaff.
Once packaged, the seeds were destined in late January and early February to go to 33 county parks and other sites where Dane County partners with private groups to preserve and restore natural lands.
“Each of these goes to a different place, with a prescribed amount,” explained Ellen Lewis, of Madison, who was using a kitchen-sized scale to fill a tiny plastic bag with exactly 2 ounces of aster seeds.
“I’m trying to get this down to 2 ounces, and it’s 4 now,” said Lewis, who said she hadn’t helped package seeds before but had helped in the past with seed collection.
“2.1,” Lewis continued, removing a few more finger fulls from the bag. “I’m getting there.”
Across the room, Tim Kessenich, of Madison, was measuring shooting star seeds into bags. As he worked, a plume of tiny seeds rose into the air, momentarily floating in a beam of midday sun from a bank of high windows.
“This is where they’re going to go… to different parks,” Kessenich said holding up a list.
Kessenich said he’s volunteered for about 10 years to help sort and package seeds. “It’s just something to do on a winter day,” he said.
Mary Manering and her husband, Dennis Tande, said they’ve also helped collect and sort seeds for about 10 years. The aster seeds they were bagging on Jan. 6 were destined for Pheasant Branch, Walking Iron and other county parks, according to their list.
“We love the sorting part, and he helps clean the seeds,” Manering said. “From the harvest to the replanting, we’ve been involved.”
Including 14 school groups, 5 corporate groups and individuals, volunteers have put in close to 2,000 hours since last fall harvesting, preparing and re-sowing seeds, Lamberg said.
Volunteers bring “a huge value to the program, that we wouldn’t be able to,” do without them, Higdon added. “And then there’s the added value of getting people connected with the land and the parks.”
The seed program was started by former Dane County Parks naturalist Wayne Pauly about three decades ago. Before he retired in 2016, Pauly oversaw the restoration of about 1,300 acres of prairie and woodlands at county parks and other sites, Higdon said.
Since then, the county has seeded about an additional 150 acres a year. Higdon said most of those are new restorations with a few places sowed more than once to get a better foothold.
“Especially when you’re competing against invasive species, it can take a few seedings to reclaim a site,” Higdon said.
This winter, about 270 acres of prairie, oak savannah and woodlands will be seeded, Higdon said. That’s the most ever, he said, adding that “my guess is we’re approaching about 1,800 acres,” seeded in total countywide since Pauly’s effort began.
“It’s not only about planting pretty flowers. You’re doing so much for wildlife, you’re doing so much for water quality and carbon sequestration,” with native plant roots descending far below the ground, Higdon continued. “That’s really important for climate change.”
“It’s just a win, win, win, win all the way down the line for all of us. And that’s what gets me excited every day, to get out of bed and do this work,” Higdon said. “There’s just so much good coming out of it, no downside.”
Winter walkAs the group gathered at CamRock 2 on Feb. 11, Higdon and Lamberg explained how that day’s sowing of 28 species of grasses and other native plants would work, and how they would benefit the one-acre oak savannah restoration that stretched out from their gathering point. The seeds, Higdon said, would hopefully do well in the site’s mix of sun and shade and medium wet soil.
Volunteers each then lugged a 5-gallon bucket of seeds, mixed with sawdust to help them spread more evenly, toward the work area perimeter marked with yellow flags, inside which buckthorn, honeysuckle, mulberry and other invasive trees and underbrush were recently cleared.
Over the next hour, they sowed about 15 pounds of seed, starting out 20 feet from each other in a straight line, and then walking forward and repeatedly, slowly turning in place while strategically flinging seed mix onto the snow.
One handful, Higdon said, contained about 5,000 seeds.
“We try to go back and forth, kind of zig zagging along the way,” Higdon said. “That’s really challenging, more so than you think.”
The end goal was a light brown dusting evenly covering the surface of the snow, “like you’re painting a wall,” Higdon said.
Smoke rising elsewhere in the park as they walked was a reminder that active woodland restoration work was happening there that day, as a separate team cut and burned aspen and other invasive trees
Higdon pointed out an adjacent area that Klemp and other volunteers seeded a couple of years ago, where winter brown stalks now protruded.
“Those seedlings caught and they’re doing well,” Higdon said. “It looks like you got good coverage.”
In coming weeks, nature will gradually work the new seeds down into the soil as the ground freezes and thaws.
By early spring, they should be buried just deep enough to germinate on the first warm days, Higdon said.
“With all that expansion and contraction, the seed just kind of wiggles down into the soil,” Higdon said.
“As soon as that ground warms up, they’re already growing,” said Klemp, who has been a volunteer with Dane County Parks for about 15 years. He’s watched the prairie restoration at CamRock 2, just beyond the main parking lot, mature in those years.
The prairie at CamRock 2 gets a lot of visitor notice, with its bright foliage in the summer months, but the oak savannah restoration is just as important, Higdon said
“It’s wonderful to have the prairie, but we need to connect it with the habitats around it and repair those habitats,” Higdon said. The oak trees “are much healthier when they’re opened up to the sunlight,” by removing invasive shade trees, he said.
Outdoor volunteeringBill Eggert lives just over the hill from the park in the town of Christiana and has been volunteering with Dane County Parks for about 20 years.
“I like being outside, and this is fun,” said Eggert, who was part of the work crew that cleared invasive underbrush ahead of time so it could be sown with seeds, and then also lent a hand with the Feb. 11 seed sowing.
Jane Kashing, who lives in western Dane County, said helping to sow seeds at CamRock 2 was part of a personal goal this year to volunteer at every park across the county.
“I’m about halfway to my goal,” she said, as she slowly spun, the wind scattering the handful of seeds she tossed.
“I love being outdoors and I love people. But the other thing is the sense that I’m kind of being a surrogate for nature. This is how we make a difference. This is forever. This is the important work in life, in my opinion,” Kashing said.
‘Therapeutic’Cindy Simon, of Oregon, said she volunteered to help sow seeds at CamRock 2 because it’s “personally therapeutic, to get outside and work with nature.”
“When I go out to the Dane County parks later this spring and summer, you’ll see the results of the work and the beauty, and that’s the reward,” Simon said.
“I think it’s really important to have natural areas where everybody can go and it doesn’t cost anything to get in,” she added. And, she said “I think about school kids coming out here and learning about how seeds germinate, and the plants and how do they grow? There’s so much you can incorporate into those lessons.”
Giving backAs she helped package seeds in January at Lake Farm County Park, Courtney Younkle, who lives in Madison and works as nurse at UW Hospital, similarly she had sought a “therapeutic” winter volunteer opportunity.
“I just needed some time away from the hospital, for my own peace of mind,” Younkle said.
“It’s something tasky and it feels like you’re giving back,” Younkle continued. “And it just speaks to my interest in nature and the outdoors, and the importance of parks and conservation.”
Connie Curran and Conrad Richard, of Mount Horeb, meanwhile shared they sorted wild rye into plastic bags in January, that they had both recently retired from the county’s land and water resources department.
The couple said they live near Stewart Park in Mount Horeb, are frequent year-round users of parks across the county, and noted that was their first time volunteering to prepare seeds.
“So, we are just learning,” Curran said. “It’s a way to “stay connected with the department, and to give back.”