Village could see millions of new tax dollars with proposed Amazon warehouse

The village of Cottage Grove could see about $4.6 million a year in new tax revenue for 15 years from a proposed Amazon distribution site.
Developer Trammel Crow Company, a Texas developer with 17 offices nationwide, is proposing to build its $200 million, 665,000-square-foot “Project Silver Eagle” Amazon warehouse and shipping facility on 145 acres at the juncture of County Highways N and TT on the village’s north side, north of Interstate-94.
It would bring significant economic development benefits for Cottage Grove, preliminary village analysis shows.
Four public entities are poised to benefit from the additional tax revenue — the village of Cottage Grove, the Sun Prairie Area School District, Madison College and Dane County.
Cottage Grove Village Administrator Matt Giese told the Herald-Independent this week that until 2038, the site could be generating about $4.6 million in annual tax revenue. After that, the village could continue to see net tax revenue of $1.4 million in perpetuity.
After 2038, Giese said it’s estimated that $3.2 million in property taxes a year would be split between Dane County, the Sun Prairie Area School District and Madison College.
The budget impact is significant, Giese said. For context, he noted, this year’s entire village police department budget is $1.8 million.
The proposed project would also “kick off” economic development “in a major way,” Giese predicted.
The envisioned Amazon site lies in one of the village’s existing tax incremental finance districts. The 300-acre, mixed-use TID 10 was created in 2018 and isn’t set to close until 2038.
Factoring in the proposed Amazon project, Giese said TID 10 is now projected to spike in value with a total assessed value of $325 million by the time it closes, with Project Silver Eagle possibly accounting for $200 million of that. That’s would be up from just $4.1 million on Jan. 1, 2021, according to Ehlers, the village’s financial consultant.
In a report last year, Ehlers described TID 10 as having little financial activity in 2020.
Giese added that the additional available tax revenue could fund infrastructure improvements within the TID’s boundaries, supporting road and utility upgrades, and opening up “opportunities that further the village’s growth goals north of I-94.”
Development overall in TID 10, across its 300 acres, could happen much faster than expected, taking a decade instead of two or more, Giese continued. He said the village’s commerce park, about 160 acres located in TID 5, took 20 years to develop.
Giese stressed that developers of the Amazon site have not at this point applied for TID or other incentives from the village.
However, that could be ahead.
“This will be a tax-paying entity and revenue-generating facility for the village,” said Morgan Baer Blaska, a senior analyst with developer Trammell Crow Company, adding that the developers had not requested any tax breaks from the state of Wisconsin at this time.