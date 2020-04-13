Every day seems to be getting almost monotonous.
I wake up around 8:00 — 8:30 a.m., do my morning routine of stretching, brushing my teeth, opening up my freezer to grab a breakfast sandwich to eat, then proceed to do about three to four hours of school work from 9:30 — 1:00.
After that, I go outside and try and find a different sport to play or practice. Even though the spring sports season is still a mystery whether it will happen or not, I still try and remain positive, because even if it does get canceled, I have the luxury of being able to continue my athletic career in college, and I know for a fact that this whole coronavirus thing will eventually blow over.
If I am not outside working some hurdle drills with three-step rhythms, I’ll usually be in the driveway competing in a dunk contest with my brother Chance Nelson, a former athlete for the Milton High School Red Hawks, on a 9’6” rim.
It’s not a real strong hoop so you can’t rim hang which is kind of bogus but what can you do?
Along with playing dunk ball, I have also been able to sling the pigskin around a little in the backyard. Again, thankfully, I have been able to extend my athletic career in football for one more week in the summer in the WFCA All-Star game, so I need to make sure I am not only in shape for that, but I still am retaining all the football skills I have gained from last season.
I have always disliked the idea of turning into a couch potato, but in times like these, I have constantly found my self either laying on my bed scrolling through social media to find videos of different receiver or hurdling workouts to do or at my desk playing video games for a good portion of the day.
I try and counter-balance all this laziness with staying active and getting outside, but there is only so much you can do outside with one other person just like how there is only so much you can do inside on electronics.
I find it hard to consume all 14 or so hours in a day with things to do. The monotony of the day is almost becoming too much and I find it hard to recognize how the days are differentiating from each other.
The only thing that is helping me right now is the workout plan I am on for track and field because the workout depends on the day of the week. If not for that I would never know what day of the week it is unless I checked my phone.
If COVID-19 really goes on for another month or two, I’m sure I will eventually find a new hobby or something new to do, but for now, I am exhausting all the resources I have for entertainment before I find a new source.
The first weekend of the new online school is coming so hopefully that breaks up some of the monotony that is probably being experienced by a lot of people right now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.