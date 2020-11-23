Students in the Milton School District will move to fully virtually learning through Jan. 15. In a special school board meeting Nov. 18, the Milton School Board voted to follow the county’s updated guidance and transition all schools to an all virtual learning model Nov. 30 to Jan. 15, assuming that the county is still in Phase 1 of its reopening plan.
The Rock County Health Department on Nov. 16 announced said high community spread, rapid increases in the number of people testing positive for COVID-19, and rising numbers of hospitalizations and deaths are all factors that led to the county returning to Phase 1.
Superintendent Rich Dahman said Nov. 18 the county is making “strong recommendations,” which were not requirements.
One of the recommendations Milton School District was already doing. That is offering a virtual learning option, which the district has been doing since the start of the school year.
The other recommendation is for K-12 schools to transition to virtual instruction for the two weeks following holiday or extended breaks.
County guidance also calls for specific limitations on gatherings and organized activities, and cancellation of any contact or team sport.
