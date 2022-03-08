Teases Madeline Westberg Madeline Westberg Author email Mar 8, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ART & LIFECottage Grove Area Historical Society hosts speaker A8SCHOOLSMcFarland Optimists name Senior of the Month A3SPORTSMonona Grove gymnast competes at state B1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Madeline Westberg Author email Follow Madeline Westberg Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Featured Weekly Print Ads Tom's Painting Bulletin