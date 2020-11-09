Remember the days-of the-week underwear?
There was no fooling Mom if you were wearing your Monday underpants on Tuesday. She’d make you put on a fresh pair. It wasn’t worth arguing that you couldn’t find your Tuesday pair and had worn Saturday’s pair on Monday. And, never mind you could have chosen to wear underpants without words.
With people quarantining and spending more time at home, the days of the week blur.
Fruit of the Loom has limited edition T-shirts for adults that remind us what day it is. That is where we are at in 2020.
Now, we’re asking ourselves: “What season is it?”
We had Halloween, we fell back with Daylight Savings Time, then we had an election and unseasonable balmy 70-degree temperatures.
Fruit of the Loom should also consider making seasonal T-shirts that remind us if its summer or winter or fall.
This week we went to press on Monday. There is no mail on Wednesday, as far as the newspaper is concerned, on Wednesday we pay tribute to our veterans. Yet, we are still in the midst of a pandemic.
Someone on Facebook questioned the drive-thru meal. Is that really enough to honor our veterans?
It is not. No amount of food, nothing we could do could really equal what our veterans have done for us.
Nonetheless, we should try, in our own way, to say thank you and to think about what it really means that someone is a veteran. Small things can mean a big difference, especially during the pandemic, when we’re all just doing our best.
The season upon us is thanksgiving, for veterans, for people who make sacrifices, for people who are helpers in difficult times.
