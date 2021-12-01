Thanksgiving, by definition, is a season of reflection and thankfulness.
Sometimes, though, it’s not easy to feel thankful after a series of emotional and physical setbacks.
But Leanne Lippincott-Wuerthele said the three big “storms” in her life—sudden, unexpected blows—held silver linings. Those lows led to a keen sense of compassion and empathy.
“I learned to be more sympathetic and caring,” she said. “I also found there are many wonderful people out there who let you lean on them when you most need them.”
The Janesville author, editor and columnist (including for The Milton Courier) turned to humor and gratitude to help her make sense of a string of devastating struggles.
“Laughter is a vitally important companion to tears,” she said.
Inspired by Brett FavreLast year she decided to write her memoir, “Dancing in Life’s Storms.” Told with compassion and humor, it will be released in the near future.
On the dedication page of the book, she thanks former Packers quarterback Brett Favre for offering encouragement to write her story.
“My daughter arranged for him to send me a videotaped birthday message after she told him about my three storms,” she said. “He encouraged me to share my story and said he uses humor like I do. He said humor helped him when he played football and in his daily life.”
A day like no otherIn 1983, the author and Denny, both 38, had been married 13 years and had two children, Jay, 7, and Jennifer, 11.
It was a uneventful day, with Jay hoping for a ride-along with Dad as he prepared to leave home. As an employee of Blackhawk Airways, Denny was scheduled to fly a twin Beechcraft cargo plane to Virginia. Soon after taking off, his plane hit a mountain in West Virginia. Lippincott-Wuerthele suddenly found herself a widow with two small children.
“Those first few weeks and months are some of the most difficult days for a newly widowed spouse,” she said. “Friends and relatives commented on how well I was doing, but frankly, I wasn’t doing well at all.”
A bolt out of the blueIn 1999, when she was 54, a needle biopsy failed to locate breast cancer, but a subsequent open biopsy did. Once again, Lippincott-Wuerthele faced a daunting, spiraling set of circumstances. The stage three cancer in her left breast had already spread to her lymph nodes, so she began an aggressive treatment plan.
She underwent a modified radical mastectomy and then four chemotherapy treatments and what she calls her “radiation vacation.” Then came four additional chemo treatments and a second mastectomy in 2011 as an optional preventive measure.
“It may seem unusual to say I’m thankful when I reflect on that time,” Lippincott-Wuerthele said. “But I’m extremely thankful a second biopsy was ordered since that one saved my life.”
She wrote about the experience in this book excerpt:
”As I lay motionless on top of that hard table, tears begin to pool in my eyes. That’s when I started having a full-blown pity party. Sadly, I was the only guest. No one else was in that large, sterile room, and I felt totally abandoned.
”I was a widow, so no husband held my hand and walked me to the door of that room. No family members were waiting outside that door and no medical workers stood at my side as the radiation procedure began. My sense of sadness was almost overpowering.
”I spotted a bright red light in an X-shaped opening in the ceiling. I later learned that what I saw was a laser beam. As I continued to stare at that light, I realized the opening wasn’t X-shaped at all; it was shaped like a cross. A red cross hovered several feet above my body, like a personal, silent message from God. I wasn’t alone.”
Meeting, marrying FredIt had been 23 years since Denny died, but her life was soon to change.
For years Lippincott-Wuerthele’s daughter had hoped her mother would find a soul mate. Jennifer put ads in churches and other venues to introduce potential suitors to her mom.
The ads said her mom enjoyed exploring the great outdoors, that she loved to fish and that she wasn’t married. Her mom’s phone number was also included.
One day Lippincott-Wuerthele got a call from someone who said he was answering the ad. “What ad?” she asked.
Happy times began beaming bright in 2005. Still playing Cupid in the background, Jennifer invited one of her co-workers to church. After the service, parishioners enjoyed the monthly “Meal of Sharing.” It was the first time Jennifer’s mom met Fred Wuerthele.
They soon realized they enjoyed many similar things. They made a date to see “Guys on Ice” at the Janesville Performing Arts Center, and the rest, as they say, is history. They married in May 2006.
Another stormEverything was going well. Lippincott-Wuerthele’s previous health struggles were behind her. Then, out of nowhere, a roadblock showed up.
One morning she had trouble translating her thoughts into words. “For several seconds, I could barely speak,” she said. “I was sure I was having a stroke.”
At Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville, neurosurgeon Dr. Christopher Sturm told her she had an aneurysm and scheduled her for brain surgery. Even then, she didn’t lose her sense of humor.
“I told Dr. Sturm that he needed to be sure to put any of my loose screws and marbles back into my brain before finishing my surgery,” she said.
In total, she had 15 screws inserted into her skull.
“It gave me an excellent excuse for being so ‘screwy’ at times,” she said.
The surgery involved about 35 stitches resulting in a 6-inch curved incision.
“Hubby Fred later said my skull looked like the stitching on a baseball, and he was right,” she said
Showing empathyThroughout her three storms—widowhood, breast cancer and brain surgery—Lippincott-Wuerthele said, “I’m thankful I had wonderful people in my life who helped me get through those dark days.”
She recognizes that people don’t often know what to say to someone who is fighting a devastating illness or facing daunting struggles.
“Let them know it is OK to cry,” she said. “Just simply be there for them and give them a hug. With setbacks come blessings, and that’s where thankfulness comes in.”