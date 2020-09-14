The August jobs report showed unemployment plummeted to 8.4% on the strength of 1.4 million new hires. The report shows the economy under Trump is recovering from the depths of a cruel, pandemic-induced recession.
Biden is vowing to gut portions of Trump’s $1.3 trillion tax overhaul by raising income taxes and rescinding a reduction in the corporate tax that made the United States corporate taxation competitive globally. Corporate tax hikes are passed on to workers and consumers. According to the Tax Foundation, labor bears at least 70% of this cost through lower wages and reduced hiring.
Biden’s plan to ‘Build Back Better’ would wreak economic destruction. First on the “Build Back Better” page of Biden’s campaign website, is a bailout for state and local governments. Biden will force taxpayers to bail out mismanaged blue-state budgets.
Biden wants to extend the super-charged unemployment benefits under Congress’s COVID-19 relief bill that has created a clear disincentive to work that will hamper recovery if left in place. The CBO determined that it would mean higher unemployment this year and next, and hinder economic growth in 2021. That’s not building the economy back.
By lowering economic growth, killing jobs, hurting wages, and reducing hiring, Biden would not be “building back better.” Biden’s regulatory agenda will destroy entire industries and leave millions of people jobless.
Trump’s policies led to historic low unemployment figures for black, Hispanic and female workers, and a booming economy. He will return us there again.
Larry Holterman
Milton
