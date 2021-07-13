Wine Social - Wednesday, July 21 at 1:30 p.m.
Briana will be social gathering with wine! We will meet on the lower level patio outside where we can visit, check out the beautiful garden and enjoy a glass of wine or soda. There is no charge but a donation is always appreciated. You do need to sign up so we have plenty of supplies! Call 608-868-3500 to get on the list.
Daytime Bingo - Tuesday, June 27 at 1:15 p.m.
Bingo games are back inside the building! We will be meeting in the dining room like we usually do with the tables spaced out. Cash prizes are awarded. There is a small cost per card with a maximum of 4 cards. There will be snacks and beverages. You never know you might be lucky and yell “BINGO.”
Free Blood Pressure Screening
On the second and fourth Wednesday of every month the blood pressure readings will start at 10:15 a.m. and last until 11:15 a.m. You can wait in line outside of the conference room for your turn. They will be taking blood pressures on Wednesday, July 28.
The Gathering Place is a nonprofit senior activity center at 715 Campus St. See www.gatheringplacemilton.com for more information or call (608) 868-3500.