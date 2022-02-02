The village of McFarland broke ground on its new public safety center on Monday, Oct. 4. (From left) McFarland fire chief Chris Dennis, village board member Ed Wreh, village board member Chris St. Clair, village president Carolyn Clow and village board member Mike Flaherty take the first shovels to the ground of the construction site.
The village of McFarland was honored by the county for its sustainability efforts.
In December, the village was recognized as a 2021 climate champion by Dane County, for its sustainability work on its new public safety center. The village received its award from the county at its Jan. 24 board meeting.
The Dane County Office of Energy and Climate Change honored 29 local businesses, municipalities and nonprofits this year for their sustainability work, said director Kathy Kuntz on Jan. 24. The program is meant to “recognize that leadership, to hold it up, so others are inspired to follow it,” she said.
“What youre doing with that facility using geothermal and solar to eliminate the energy cost, to save taxpayers money for decades to come is inspirational,” Kunz said. “The example youre setting creates an impitusi for other communities across Dane County.”
“That’s how we make change happen,” she added.
The village broke ground on the public safety center at Holscher Road and Broadhead Street in October, which is said to be the first net zero energy public safety center in the state. Through a geothermal system below ground and solar panels mounted on the roof and surrounding area, the building is envisioned to produce as much renewable energy as it consumes every year.
“This is a really special night to recognize some amazing work we did,” said village president Carolyn Clow.