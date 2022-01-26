New McFarland gallery is about art and community

Since Farwell Gallery opened on Black Friday, owner Kristine Ellis says the response has been overwhelming with people discovering artists who could be their neighbors.
More than 60 percent of the gallery artists are from Wisconsin.
“Even I was surprised to see the number of artists we have locally,” Ellis says.
Ellis, a mosaic artist, used her Instagram contacts to seek out artists for her first art gallery at 4721 Farwell St. in McFarland.
There’s Emily Brewer from McFarland with her line of Creek and Elm jewelry and local carver Mark Ellestad creating cool rustic tables. Sun Prairie’s Kinga Johnson ethereal alcohol ink paintings are also a favorite of customers.
The light-filled gallery features art of all mediums-watercolors, fiber, oils, wood, leather, jewelry and other small art objects.
“That was the goal to have a wide range of styles and price points, so nobody feels excluded,” Ellis says.
Prices range from $10 for a pair of earrings up to $2,500 for a painting.
She’s found that even during a pandemic, and times of inflation, customers still covet art.
“People are buying more art,” Ellis says. “And with people spending more time at home, it makes sense that they want to personalize their space—people don’t want to stare at blank walls.”
Ellis invites people to come to the gallery and look around and see what they connect to. A Modern Terrain piece by artist Ryan McAbery, who draws over topographic maps, caught one customer’s eye.
“He worked for the parks system and showed me on the art piece exactly where he was stationed,” Ellis says.
Customers come from McFarland, Madison and as far away as Green Bay, to buy from the carefully curated gallery. Ellis, along with her wife Nicolette, decides what art will be featured.
“We both have different styles but if we both absolutely love it, it tends to sell quickly,” Ellis says.
Ellis, who works part-time as a human resources administrator and has a master’s degree in finance, has always been drawn to her creative side.
From her first art classes in school to a growing interest in college in ceramics and art therapy, it was always in the back of her mind to open an art space.
The newly-constructed building at Farwell Street checked off all the boxes for Ellis with lots of natural light, easy access and visibility, and a chance to customize the space.
Ellis is also plotting different ways she can get people interested in the gallery, and art in general.
Next month, she will kick off a coffee hour at the gallery on Thursdays from 9-11 a.m. Anyone is welcome to stop by.
“It gives people the opportunity to socialize,” Ellis says. “And people really seem to like being in the space.”
There’s also art classes starting up in February with watercolor artist Anne Urso. That class sold out in two days so interest is strong for future offerings. Ellis says.
When the weather warms up and COVID cases go down, Ellis plans some bigger events, perhaps outside near the fire pit. She says the art gallery can be a catalyst to attract others to the growing suburb.
“I hope I can encourage people to do more in the Village of McFarland,” Ellis says. “And encourage other businesses to come here.”
Farwell Gallery, 4721 Farwell St. Suite 2, McFarland (608) 838-1075 or email kellis@farwellgallery.com Visit www.farwellgallery.com, Facebook or Instagram for more information.