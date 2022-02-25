As spring approaches, local nonprofit groups are seeking volunteers for their events as activities pick up.
Members of the Cottage Grove Lions Club and the Cottage Grove Area Historical Society say that they are experiencing a volunteer shortage right now.
The result, leaders say, is that local groups often end up pulling from the same pool of volunteers time and time again.
“Our biggest problem with the declining membership is that we have less people to help out at our activities. That means everyone has to put in more time at each function,” said Jerry Rodefeld of the Cottage Grove Area Historical Society.
The Lions Club, said Cottage Grove Lion Darlene Bernarde, experiences challenges with members aging out, and numbers dwindling.
The historical society is looking for volunteers who are knowledgeable about the internet, to help promote the organization better online, inventory historical collections, update the website, and promote the history of Cottaeg Grove, said historical society member Dennis Bork.
Cindi Kelm-Nelson is a board member on the annual Hot 2 Trot race, which fundraises for the Cottage Grove Volunteer Fire Department. Kelm-Nelson said the race depends on upwards of 80 volunteers on race day each year. Last year’s race, Kelm-Nelson said, only had about 35 volunteers.
Kelm-Nelson is also a member of the newly-formed library board, which may need volunteers later in 2021.
Bernarde said there are dozens of ways to volunteer this spring with the Cottage Grove Lions Club.
You can give your time or donate blood at a March 14 blood drive, help repair the Lions Club parade float and costumes, collect eye glasses and hearing aids, collect school supplies during the annual Stuff the Bus school supply drive, help with vision screenings, fundraise for scholarships, and countless other tasks.
One special Lions Club volunteer activity, Bernarde said, involves helping to deliver eye corneas to area hospitals where they will later be transplanted. Cottage Grove Lions Club members drive to area hospitals throughout the month of April, and field calls to coordinate those trips.
Volunteering, several group leaders said, helping the community and giving a positive experience to volunteers.
Kelm-Nelson said that through her experiences volunteering for the Cottage Grove Elementary PTO, local girl scout troops, on the village’s Library Board and on the Hot 2 Trot board, she’s gained skills, had fun social interactions, and used her talents in a beneficial way.
She’s seen the impact of fundraising done by the Hot 2 Trot race, directly benefitting the Cottage Grove Volunteer Fire Department, she said.
“Volunteering is a great way to meet people and to truly make a difference in our community,” Kelm-Nelson said. “I want to make Cottage Grove the best place for my family, and being involved in these organizations and serving on committees is one way to do so. Volunteering gives you a voice, it allows you to be a part of the decision-making process, and it can positively impact your family, neighbors, and greater community.”
“We’re all about taking care of the community,” Bernarde said. But the group is also building connections and having a blast, she added.
“You can’t have a volunteer organization be just work,” said Bernarde. “It’s not just about helping and taking care of people, it’s about having fun while we’re doing it.”
“We work together, we’re helping each other out, we’re supporting each other,” she said.
To volunteer with the Lions Club, visit the Cottage Grove Lions Club Facebook page, or visit Flynn Hall on W. Reynolds Street on the first and third Wednesday of each month for meetings.
To sign up to volunteer at this year’s Hot 2 Trot run on June 18, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/Volunteer/WI/CottageGrove/Hot2TrotRun.
And to get involved at the historical society, or learn more about local history, contact Jerry Rodefeld at 608-839-4043 or jerrylynnrodefeld@gmail.com.