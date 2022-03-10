The village of McFarland is moving forward on planning for the future of a community center.
The McFarland Village Board voted on Feb. 28 to hire SEH, a Madison-based engineering firm, and architectural firm EUA, to help plan for the future of the McFarland Municipal Center at 5915 Milwaukee Street.
With a public safety center in the process of being constructed, and McFarland’s police and fire departments moving from Milwaukee Street to a new facility on Holscher Road and Broadhead Street, village staff say that the future use of the municipal center are now in question. And long-time goals for a community center to serve local youth, seniors and community members is coming into the forefront.
The purpose of the study, village administrator Matt Schuenke said, is to do high-level planning of the existing municipal center, the uses and features of a possible community center, and the surrounding area of the building.
“Public safety is going to move out, we’d like to study those types of uses moving in,” said Schuenke.
“Once and for all come up with that definition as to what a community center is to McFarland.”
The planning will cost $150,000, which the village budgeted for in its 2022 budget.
The planning process will include analysis of the existing municipal center, site analysis of the surrounding area and factors that may influence a future project, a traffic study, and public engagement to gauge community interest in the project, including a project website, engagement sessions, surveys, open houses and other ways of connecting with local residents.
Several board members expressed confusion over whether this was the correct next step, versus doing more internal planning, or doing a larger evaluation of the entire McFarland downtown area.
Board member Chris St. Clair said he believed the village should be undergoing a study of the entire downtown area for broader planning. And Board member Carrie Nelson asked whether it was too early to bring in consultants.
Village staff and board members replied that this will be a high-level planing process that will help board members and the community decide what they’d like to see in a future facility. And while this isn’t an entire downtown plan, the study would look at a “campus” or “plaza” concept, evaluating not just this standalone building, but how the building would connect to the library, playground, local traffic and larger neighborhood.
Board member Mike Flaherty added that the library board recently worked with a consultant to envision possible future expansion of the library, to keep up with rising population growth, but no expansion has been taken on at this point.
Also on Feb. 28, the village hired MSA Professional Services for $99,500 to do a plan of the Eastside Neighborhood, which includes economic development information, village-wide housing strategy including affordable housing and future land use in the area.