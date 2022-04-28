Early approval processes for a proposed county landfill kick off

Early approval processes have begun for converting the current Yahara Hills Golf Course off U.S. Highway 12-18 near McFarland and Cottage Grove into a proposed landfill.
A land sale agreement for 230 acres of the current Yahara Hills Golf Course was approved by the city of Madison’s finance committee on April 25. Additionally, changes to the Yahara Hills Neighborhood Development Plan, to accommodate a possible landfill, passed through the city’s plan commission on April 25.
These steps are the first of many in a lengthy approval process, with many opportunities for public input, said John Welch, the director of Dane County Department of Waste and Renewable, the arm of the county responsible for waste management.
The land sale agreement, and development plan changes, are both slated to go in front of the Madison Common Council on May 10, and to Dane County’s personnel and finance committee in late May. It’s also projected that the landfill project will be taken up by the Dane County Board in June.
Welch said this project will have many the county hopes to close on the sale of the land by September, and work with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Consultants to do necessary research.
Welch hopes to get through the first two phases of the four-phase DNR approval process this year.
The land sale agreement says that the city is proposing selling land to the county at about $24,000 an acre. For 230 acres, the sale is estimated around $5.5 million total.
The county is proposing a 230-acre development at 6701 U.S. Highway 12-18, which would include both a landfill and a “Sustainability Campus,” a suite of recycling facilities and sustainable businesses to reduce the volume of waste entering the landfill. Early visions of the site include mattress recycling, a food waste compost program, a maker’s space, office space, educational classrooms and a business park with sustainable businesses.
At an April 21 listening session held in the village of McFarland by local neighborhood associations, John Welch, the director of Dane County Department of Waste and Renewables, encouraged local residents to stay involved in the siting and approval process.
“We are not trying to hide anything. The more people we can get here and get feedback (from), we want that,” Welch said.
The listening session was moderated by Dane County Board Chair Patrick Miles of McFarland, and Madison Alder Jael Currie of District 16, who represents several neighborhoods south of the Beltine. Dane County Supervisors Jacob Wright, who represents Madison’s east side, and Sarah Smith, who represents Monona, were also involved in the session.
“It’s a sensitive subject, and you have legitimate questions and concerns. I appreciate that people brought their questions and concerns in a respectful manner,” Miles said.
Why Yahara Hills?
Questions continue to linger from local residents about why the Yahara Hills site is the main one being considered.
The county is “not currently pursuing other sites” for possible landfill location, Welch said, and while the county has spent several years looking at possible sites, Yahara Hills continues to be the main one.
It’s a challenge to find sites with more than 200 acres, a single property owner to negotiate with, and the correct geological, topographical and hydrological conditions to allow for a landfill, Welch said.
A potential landfill site also needs proximity to urban services like water, sewer and electric utilities, and accessibility to hauling routes like U.S. Highway 12-18 and interstate highways, Welch said.
However, many local residents brought up concerns about this area of the county shouldering responsibility for the entire county’s waste.
“Why our community? why do we have to deal with this,” one area resident asked. “This is really unfair to this community. It’s been 40 years already, now we have to go for another 40? How much longer does this community have to deal with this?”
Several community members also asked why the city of Madison couldn’t extend utility service outside of the city, to allow for a landfill to be sited further away from nearby neighborhoods.
In that case, the county would be “looking at tens and hundreds of millions fo dollars in infrastructure,” Welch replied. That’s “a lot ot ask for one project, so a landfill can be further away. The city is not going to service it if its not in the city.”
“We could pick a spot 10 miles out of town in the country,” Welch said, but that would eliminate the possibility of creating a sustainability campus. A facility outside of Madison, Welch said, would be a landfill of the past. The county doesn’t want to just bury garbage in the ground, like the landfills of decades ago, he added.
“Trying to do this in a farm field ten miles down the road will not happen,” Welch said of the sustainability campus. “That is not what the county or the city wants to happen for our waste management in the future.”
Discussions about a future landfill, Welch said, are beginning now because the current Dane County landfill, Rodefeld Landfill at 7102 U.S. Highway 12-18, will be full in less than ten years. Planning for a new landfill typically takes ten years and landfills require new approvals every 15 years, Welch said.
Impacts on residents
Many of the concerns raised last week involved impacts of the landfill on nearby residents, including odors, pests, groundwater conditions and traffic.
Residents have been especially concerned by the smell of the facility.
Welch shared that, before recent listening sessions, he thought the county had been doing enough to mitigate odors. But, he said, there’s clearly more to do.
“There are things we need to improve upon, we’ve heard that loud and clear,” Welch said. “I won’t try to minimize what you’re living in and experiencing.”
Welch said the county has now created online reporting system to better track and address concerns, which was a suggestion from a community member. That system is almost ready to go live. And, Welch said, he gives his personal cell phone number out to residents to call him with complaints.
Welch also said that following a particularly pungent summer in 2017, Dane County has increased its gas collection to remove odors and invested in mobile misters, vaporizers and deodorants to neutralize odors.
The landfill offers a reimbursement program for its closest neighbors to offset inconveniences, and Dane County can get involved if there are issues with property values or selling homes nearby. And, the city of Madison and village of Cottage Grove will be involved in local negotiation agreements down the line.
Welch said the site has seen minimal impacts from pests in the area, except the inconvenience of seagulls present. Welch also said traffic through local neighborhoods at a potential new landfill is unlikely, and that the county has an extensive private well monitoring program to protect local water.
Future vision
Early plans show that the county hopes to take a phased approach with the property, to keep some space open for recreation. Welch said a landfill doesn’t use its entire acreage at one time, so 18 holes of golf and other recreation opportunities will still be available at this site even once a landfill would open.
Renderings of the future facility show about 20 acres are estimated for composting work, and 20-50 acres are allocated for landfilling. The rest would go toward the campus concept, which Welch said is based on big-picture, future innovation.
The vision for a campus includes mattress recycling facility, because 20,000 to 24,000 mattresses are collected at Rodefeld every year. And, Welch said, one-third of landfill waste at Rodefeld is food waste, creating a need for composting. Welch hopes to bring in private businesses into the space as well, like Habitat for Humanity’s resale division or other businesses selling recycled items.
The Dane County Department of Waste and Renewables collects more than 290,000 tons of waste per year at the current landfill.
Rodefeld opened in 1985, and expanded in both 1994 and 2015. Landfills are lined on the bottom to prevent groundwater infiltration, with four feet of compacted clay, plastic liners fused and stone layers to collect liquids. When full, sections of the landfill are capped to prevent gas leaks and topped with native plantings.
At Rodefeld, the county also recycles tires, shingles, bicycles, household chemicals, electronics, construction and demolition materials like metal, bricks and cardboard, and is trying to keep items out of the landfill, Welch said. The current landfill recycles about 80 tons of materials that would otherwise end up in landfills.