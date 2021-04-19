The Monona Grove boys cross country team beat Oregon 26-30 while the girls team fell 40-19 to the Panthers in a Badger Conference dual on Saturday morning at DeForest High School.
Silver Eagles senior Eli Traeder won the 5,000-meter boys race with a time of 17 minutes, 10 seconds. Junior Jacob Anderson (third, 18:47), senior Kevin Keaveny (fifth, 19:27), junior Charlie Janda (sixth, 19:37) and senior Steven Koopmans (11th, 20:29) also scored.
On the girls side, Oregon had the top two times and four of the fastest five.
MG senior Peighton Nelson (third, 21:40) paced the team. Junior Allison Yundt (sixth, 21:59), seniors Anya Schmidt (eighth, 23:24), Acacia Holmquist (11th, 23:48) and junior Lindsey Poels (13th, 24:19) also scored.
Monona Groves competes against Mount Horeb at Norsk Golf Club this Saturday beginning at 9 a.m.
MONONA GROVE 26, OREGON 30
Individual winner: Traeder, MG, 17:10.
Monona Grove: 1, Traeder 17:10; 3, Anderson 18:47; 5, Keaveny 19:27; 6, Janda 19:37; 11, Koopmans 20:29.
Oregon: 2, Zelnski 17:31; 4, Dieter 18:58; 7, Ruth 19:58; 8, Beck 19:59; 9, Bush 20:16.
At DeForest, 5,000 meters.
OREGON 19, MONONA GROVE 40
Individual winner: Vorontsov, O, 20:18.
Oregon: 1, Vorontsov 20:18; 2, Hutchinson 21:40; 4, Beirne 21:47; 5, Hermanson 21:49; 7, Riedl 22:17.
Monona Grove: 3, Nelson 21:40; 6, Yundt 21:59; 8, Schmidt 23:24; 11, Holmquist 23:48; 13, Poels 24:19.
At DeForest, 5,000 meters.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.