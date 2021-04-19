The Monona Grove boys cross country team beat Oregon 26-30 while the girls team fell 40-19 to the Panthers in a Badger Conference dual on Saturday morning at DeForest High School.

Silver Eagles senior Eli Traeder won the 5,000-meter boys race with a time of 17 minutes, 10 seconds. Junior Jacob Anderson (third, 18:47), senior Kevin Keaveny (fifth, 19:27), junior Charlie Janda (sixth, 19:37) and senior Steven Koopmans (11th, 20:29) also scored.

On the girls side, Oregon had the top two times and four of the fastest five.

MG senior Peighton Nelson (third, 21:40) paced the team. Junior Allison Yundt (sixth, 21:59), seniors Anya Schmidt (eighth, 23:24), Acacia Holmquist (11th, 23:48) and junior Lindsey Poels (13th, 24:19) also scored.

Monona Groves competes against Mount Horeb at Norsk Golf Club this Saturday beginning at 9 a.m.

MONONA GROVE 26, OREGON 30

Individual winner: Traeder, MG, 17:10.

Monona Grove: 1, Traeder 17:10; 3, Anderson 18:47; 5, Keaveny 19:27; 6, Janda 19:37; 11, Koopmans 20:29.

Oregon: 2, Zelnski 17:31; 4, Dieter 18:58; 7, Ruth 19:58; 8, Beck 19:59; 9, Bush 20:16.

At DeForest, 5,000 meters.

OREGON 19, MONONA GROVE 40

Individual winner: Vorontsov, O, 20:18.

Oregon: 1, Vorontsov 20:18; 2, Hutchinson 21:40; 4, Beirne 21:47; 5, Hermanson 21:49; 7, Riedl 22:17.

Monona Grove: 3, Nelson 21:40; 6, Yundt 21:59; 8, Schmidt 23:24; 11, Holmquist 23:48; 13, Poels 24:19.

At DeForest, 5,000 meters.

