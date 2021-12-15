CAMBRIDGE
Thanksgiving to New Years
The Ripley Park Holiday Lights display is open Thanksgiving through New Years. Guests are able to drive through a half mile light display in the comfort of their own car. Admission is free but donations are greatly appreciated. There is a variety of light displays including large animated and handcrafted. Businesses are able to sponsor a light display by contacting Cambridge Community Activities Department by calling 608-423-8108. Sponsorship levels are: Gold ($100) which includes a name and logo on a large sign and solo placement next to a light display and Silver ($50) which includes a name and logo on a small sign and placed next to display with other sponsors. This is a great way for local businesses to be spotlighted and noticed by visitors who traveled there from outside of Cambridge.
Dec. 16: Holiday Program
On Thursday, Dec. 16 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m., the Cambridge Community Library is hosting a holiday program in the Amundson Community Room. The program will include Wisconsin Dickens Carolers, a fun craft and holiday book display. All ages are welcome. Call the library at (608) 423-3900 for more information or questions.
Dec. 17: Friday Flicks
The Cambridge Community Library is also hosting Friday Flicks on Friday, Dec. 17 at 1 p.m. This month’s is Respect, the story of Aretha Franklin’s life. Call the library at (608) 423-3900 for more information.
Jan. 15: Youth Center Fundraiser
The Cambridge Community Activities Program is hosting a fundraiser at Cambridge Winery on Saturday, Jan. 15. There will be raffle baskets, a silent auction and a free Euchre tournament with prizes. Tickets cost $30 and include a pasta dinner. Tickets can be purchased at Cambridgecap.net or at the CAP office. Call Heather Morgan for more information at (608) 423-8045.
DEERFIELD
Dec. 13: Deerfield-Cambridge VFW Meeting
The Deerfield-Cambridge VFW will hold its next meeting on Monday, Dec. 13 at 6:30 p.m. at the Deerfield Archery and Pistol Club. The club is located at 43 N. Main St. in Deerfield. A meeting will also take place on Monday, Jan. 10. Call Arvid Bakken at (608) 423-4130 for more information or questions.
Dec. 16: Christmas Movie Night
The Deerfield Community Center is hosting a night of Christmas movies on Thursday, Dec. 16 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Food and drinks will be provided, or guests can bring their own meal. The DCC invites those who go to wear their pajamas or comfy clothes. Movies include Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas and Elf. This is a free event. Pre-registration is required by Friday, Dec. 10th on the DCC’s website. For questions, call (608) 764-5935.