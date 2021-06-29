Station concerns aired to Cambridge Fire and EMS Commission

Cambridge Community Fire and EMS Commission members sparred with each other and with representatives a committee it formed to review plans to expand the Cambridge fire and EMS station, during a June 24 meeting at Cambridge High School.
The commission didn’t take any action at the 90-minute-long meeting.
It did discuss a range of issues related to the station expansion, that was presented to area voters in April in referendums that ultimately failed in Cambridge, the town of Oakland and the town of Christiana and passed in Rockdale and the town of Lake Mills.
The five municipalities had been proposed to split, based on their equalized values, the cost of the $6.5 million project that would have roughly tripled the size of the station on West Main Street in Cambridge.
The five municipalities have long shared the annual cost of operating the local fire and EMS departments.
The June 24 meeting was to be a chance for community residents to ask the commission questions about the station project, and to hear from the commission’s Building Review Committee that began meeting in May with the goal of bringing a revised proposal to the commission that voters might find more acceptable.
A few dozen community members did ask questions and Building Review Committee members seated in the CHS gymnasium bleachers also raised and responded to questions from the audience and the commission.
Issues included whether an agreement between the town of Christiana, that in 2019 bought the site of a Pizza Pit restaurant and small house onto which the station is envisioned to expand, and the four other municipalities that were to pay it back over time, is now void.
Oakland Town Chairman Eugene Kapsner said it’s his understanding the agreement did become void when some of the referendums failed.
The town of Christiana recently approached the commission seeking to sell it the property; that discussion remains pending and would require approval from all five municipal boards.
Audience members asked about the station expansion design process, which Fire Chief Terry Johnson said began in earnest in 2016 with the drafting of a needs assessment. An update of that needs assessment was completed in January 2020 by Keller, Inc., a design-build firm from Kaukauna.
The Building Review Committee’s work has included reviewing that needs assessment to see if changes could be made to reduce the $6.5 million cost, and it has found some things that could be taken out, amounting to a possible small reduction in the square footage.
One audience member questioned whether the site configuration could be changed to save money, perhaps constructing a separate building to house EMS staff and offices, rather than connecting those to the station.
The meeting became heated when Cambridge Village President Mark McNally challenged Devin Flanigan, of Keller, Inc., on whether he was still conducting Building Review Committee meetings – which Flanigan denied he had ever done.
“I was there, I did see you conducting a meeting,” McNally said.
“What defines conducting the meetings?” Flanigan responded.
McNally further questioned whether Keller, Inc.’s involvement should have ended with the failed April referendums, and he pointedly asked Flanigan if the commission were to seek proposals at this point from different firms, to continue the process, whether Keller, Inc., would bill it for work done to date.
Flanigan responded that at this point, were Keller, Inc. to be dismissed, the commission wouldreceive no additional bill beyond the $1,500 retainer it paid the firm in 2019.
Under its original contract with the commission, Keller, Inc., was to be paid no more than $1,500 unless the referendums passed that woudld authorize the 5 municipalities to move ahead with final design and construction, and to spend the $6.5 million.
Flanigan said if a revised plan were to be approved by area voters in referendums or special town meetings Keller, Inc. would from that point on expect to be paid in full for any work provided.
For now, “there’s nothing else you are expecting would be billed to the commission should you not get this project?” McNally asked.
“Correct,” Flanigan responded, continuing tersely, “Can I ask you why you’re bringing this up at every meeting we’ve had for the past three months?”
McNally then directed his comments to Kapsner, saying he believes the remaining process should be rebid to allow contractors other than Keller, Inc., a chance to participate, to ensure that the commission in the end gets the best price.
“It just seems like we’re continuing on with the party that was already there,” McNally said. “We are now in another phase. This did not go through; it failed, it’s over. Do we have an obligation to start fresh with other builders? If you’re the only contractor, and it’s automatically going to go to you, what assurance do we have that it’s going to be as competitive as it could be?”
Kapsner responded that Keller, Inc., was retained by unanimous consent of the commission. And he said that subcontractors, not Keller, will be the ones bidding on various parts of the project if it were to move ahead.
Building Review Committee member Kris Breunig, also a member of the Cambridge Village Board, said he agreed with McNally that the project should be re-bid now to give firms in addition to Keller a chance to participate.
“There are other entities that do what you do, why wouldn’t we get a bid from them?” Breunig said.
“So, you want to start all over, that’s what you’re saying?” Kapsner responded.
“Yes,” Breunig said.
“So, the communities are no longer building a fire and EMS station? Is that what you’re saying?” Flanigan interjected.
“Per the referendums, they don’t have the financial appetite for it,” Breunig replied.
Flanigan went on to object to a suggestion from McNally, that Keller will keep a 10 percent cut of the total project cost if the firm were to remain involved. Flanigan said that’s not a given.
“Where did you get 10 percent?” Flanigan asked.
“In talking with you,” at a past commission meeting, McNally responded. “It’s a matter of public record.”
Flanigan also objected to a suggestion by McNally that the project cost could be as much as $8, based on post-pandemic materials cost increases.
“Where do you come up with these numbers?” Flanigan asked.
“I heard that from Devin,” McNally responded.
“No, you didn’t,” Flanigan said. “I have not said that. I would appreciate it if you would not make things up.”
Building Review Committee member Sheila Palinkas said she understands the commission won’t owe more than $1,500 unless the project proceeds.
But she said a looming question in her mind is what Keller’s cost might be in the phase to come.
“We don’t know what those fees are going to be, and we don’t have a range of fees,” Palinkas said. “We have not gone through any kind of a process to vet that out.”
Christiana Town Chairman Mark Cook pointed out that there was in fact a built-in cost cap tied to the referendums.
“That’s what was voted on in the referendums, not to exceed that,” Cook said.
“There is still a lack of transparency as to how much is actually for the building and the process, and how much is a service fee,” Palinkas responded.
Audience members also questioned the potential to combine fire and EMS services with Deerfield, something that some commission members responded has been looked at in the past and for various reasons didn’t go forward.
“The idea of melding with Deerfield and saving money is false,” Cambridge Volunteer Fire Department First Assistant Chief Tim Scott said. There would still be a need for a station in Cambridge with modern amenities, Scott said. “The only place you’re going to be able to save money is in administrative costs.”
“At the end of the day you’re going to have poorer service, more expensive service and poorer response times, and you’re going to lose your community pride,” by foregoing an all-Cambridge-area volunteer firefighting force, he said.
McNally and Scott went on to spar over whether Scott said in the past that he expected the Cambridge fire department to soon have to add full-time staff due to a drop in volunteers.
“I never said that,” Scott said. “You’re putting words in my mouth.”
“Yes, you did,” McNally responded.
Kapsner intervened, saying McNally was out of order.
Community member Patricia Strohbusch questioned whether the Building Review Committee will be able to bring a revised proposal back in time to hold a November referendum and begin construction in 2022.
That is a timeline that has been floated by the commission. It would require the Building Review Commiitee to wrap up its work by August, Strohbush said.
“How do you get all of this done in 30 days?” McNally agreed.
Kapsner said while a November referendum has been a goal, there is no requirement to meet that timeline.
Finally, Palinkas asked the commission to consider contracting out EMS service to a company like Ryan Brothers ambulance service or Paratech Ambulance Service.
She said she’s reached out Ryan Brothers, who is willing to come to a future commission meeting to discuss that possibility.
“I feel like we would be very short-sighted to not evaluate these options,” especially given rising EMS costs in recent years, Palinkas said.
Schroeder said the idea of working with Ryan Brothers came up about 5 years ago and didn’t progress due to concerns that while the municipalities might save money, ambulance fees charged to individual patients might rise.
“We decided that was going to be totally the wrong thing to do,” Schroeder said.
Cook urged Palinkas to bring such questions to the Building Review Committee.
“Bring it the way it’s supposed to be brought, not this way. Bring it to the committee you were appointed to,” Cook said, his voice rising.
“I did,” Palinkas responded, adding that per an email to her late last week from Kapsner, that’s outside the scope of what the committee can discuss.
Palinkas also said she’s only received some of the documents from the commission, that she needs as part of her work on the Building Review Committee, via an open records request.
EMS Director Bob Salov said Palinkas recently requested “a tremendous amount of material,” that is being fulfilled as fast as possible.
Shortly before abruptly adjourning the meeting, Cook pointed to EMS department members in the stands, saying “they deserve better,” than the conflicts that arose at the meeting.
“I care about those people,” Palinkas responded. “But I am not going to shut up and turn my back and let this commission operate irresponsibly.”
The commission’s next meeting is Thursday, July 29.