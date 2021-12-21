Balanced scoring and strong defense helped Cambridge girls basketball walk away with a 44-39 win over Deerfield on Saturday, Dec. 18.
Cambridge senior forward Mayah Holzhueter had a game-high 17 points and sophomore guard Saveea Freeland had a season-high 15 points in the win.
For Deerfield, Sophomore guard Kylee Lonigro hit four 3-pointers en route to a Deerfield high 13 points. Junior guard Steffi Siewert reached double figures as well for Deerfield, adding 11 points.
Cambridge 44, Deerfield 39
Cambridge 23 21 44
Deerfield 21 18 39
Cambridge (fg, ft-ft, tp) — Holzhueter 5, 7-14, 17, Freeland 4, 4-6, 15, B. Stenklyft 2, 3-9, 7, Roidt 0, 0-0, 3, T. Stenklyft 1, 0-0, 2. Totals 12, 14-31, 44.
Deerfield (fg, ft-ft, tp) — Lonigro 0, 1-2, 13, Siewert 3, 2-4, 11, Haak 2, 1-3, 5, Berge 0, 0-0, 3, Brattlie 0, 0-0, 3, Fischer 0, 2-2, 2, Mack 0, 0-0, 2. Totals 6, 6-11, 39.
Three pointers — Cambridge (Freeland, Roidt), Deerfield (Lonigro 4, Berge, Siewert, Brattlie).
Fouled out — Deerfield (Haak)
Lakeside Lutheran 60
Cambridge 54
Lakeside Lutheran’s girls basketball team beat host Cambridge 60-54 in overtime of a non-conference game on Monday.
Sophomore guard/forward Saveea Freeland led the Blue Jays with 21 points and senior forward Mayah Holzhueter chipped in 16, including 14 after halftime. Freshman guard Brooke Stenklyft tallied 10 points.
“We just went on some runs and just chipped away there in the second half right up to the final seconds,” Cambridge girls basketball coach Kelly Cunningham said.
Cunningham credited Freeland for her effort on both ends.
“Offensively and defensively, she’s just in the right places at the right times because she puts herself in those positions,” Cunningham said. “She’s hustling, she’s crashing the boards, she’s looking for outside shots and she’s finishing much better around the rim.”
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 60, CAMBRIDGE 54 (OT)
Lakeside 27 18 15 — 60
Cambridge 19 26 9 — 54
Lakeside Lutheran (fg ft-ftm pts) — Shadoski 2 3-6 7, Schuetz 5 3-11 13, Heckmann 1 0-0 2, Paske 1 4-4 7, Liddicoat 4 1-2 11, Riesen 2 6-9 10, Stein 4 2-2 10. Totals 19 19-34 60.
Cambridge — Roidt 1 0-0 2, Brown 1 0-0 2, Holzhueter 6 4-9 16, T. Stenklyft 1 0-1 3, Freeland 9 2-4 21, B. Stenklyft 4 1-6 10. Totals 22 7-20 54.
Three-point goals — LL (Liddicoat 2, Paske 1) 3; C (T. Stenklyft 1, Freeland 1, B. Stenklyft 1) 3.
Total fouls — LL 17, C 15.
Cambridge 49
Marshall 29
Cambridge girls basketball won its first Capitol-South Conference game of the year with a 49-29 victory over Marshall on Friday, Dec. 17.
Junior forward Kayla Roidt hit three 3’s on way to a season-high 14 points. Senior forward Mayah Holzhueter had 13 points, while senior guard Taylor Stenklyft and sophomore guard Saveea Freeland each had six points in the win.
Cambridge 49, Marshall 29
Cambridge 19 30 49
Marshall 12 17 29
Cambridge (fg, ft-ft, tp) — Roidt 1, 3-4, 14, Holzhueter 4, 2-5, 13, T. Stenklyft 3, 0-0, 6, Freeland 2, 2-5, 6, Schmude 1, 3-4, 5, B. Stenklyft 1, 0-1, 5. Totals 12, 10-19, 49.
Marshall (fg, ft-ft, tp) — Held 2, 1-3, 8, Ward 1, 0-0, 8, Fritter 0, 0-0, 6, Rateike 2, 1-4, 5, Weisensel 0, 2-2, 2. Totals 5, 4-9, 29.
Three pointers — Cambridge (Roidt 3, Holzhueter, B. Stenklyft), Marshall (Ward 2, Fritter 2, Held).
Fouled out — Marshall (Weisensel, Fritter).
Deerfield 56
Wisconsin Heights 39
The Deerfield Demons erased a four-point deficit at halftime to come away with a 56-39 victory over Wisconsin Heights on Tuesday, Dec. 14.
Three Demons reached double figures with junior guard Steffi Siewert leading the way with 13 points, while dishing out five assists and snatching three steals. Junior guard Jayden Winger and junior forward Moli Haak each recorded 10 points. Junior forward Grace Brattlie led the team with five rebounds and added three points.
Deerfield 56, Wisconsin Heights 39
Deerfield 27 29 56
Wisconsin Heights 23 16 39
Deerfield (fg, ft-ft, tp) — Siewert 5, 3-7, 13, Winger 2, 0-0, 10, Haak 3, 4-4, 10, Berge 1, 4-5, 7, Fischer 2, 3-4, 7, Lonigro 0, 3-4, 6, Brattlie 0, 0-0, 3. Totals 11, 17-24, 56.
Heights (fg, ft-ft, tp) — Doherty 5, 0-0, 10, Mickelson 2, 3-4, 10, Payne 2, 0-0, 7, Teela 1, 3-4, 5, Schaefer 1, 0-0, 2, Bartel 1, 0-0, 2, Kalschuer 1, 0-0, 2, Geishirt 0, 1-3, 1.
Three pointers — Deerfield (Winger 2, Berge, Lonigro, Brattlie), Heights (Payne, Mickelson).