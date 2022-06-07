Developers have broken ground on a 16,000 square-foot retail space in the village of Cottage Grove’s commerce park.
Developer JEK CRE LLC, a family-owned development company with owners living in DeForest and Cottage Grove, have been green-lit to build a retail space at the north-east corner of Highway N and Limestone Pass in the village.
Construction on the new facility kicked off on Friday, June 3 with a groundbreaking ceremony.
The new development will include seven business spaces for rent, including one restaurant space that will house a new Dunkin’ Donuts. The Dunkin’ Donuts restaurant will span 2,300 square feet, and include a drive-through window.
The tenant spaces will range from 1,300 square feet to almost 4,000 square feet, and will house one salon and five office spaces. The building will total 15,230 square feet, on a 119,700 square foot lot.
Matt Krogman of JEK thanked the village of Cottage Grove at the groundbreaking, praising the village for its flexibility and support.
“Thanks for sticking in our corner,”Krogman said. “As a first time personal developer for our family, we couldn’t have done it” without support. He hopes the project can “put a lot of fun businesses back into Cottage Grove here.”
The construction of the building is being handled by Friede & Associates of Reedsburg, and Angus-Young Associates of Janesville was the architect.