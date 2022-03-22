The Lake Mills School District will be using a portion of its ESSER funds to replace aging heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment at the high school. The school board voted Monday night to expend a total not to exceed $88,720 on a new HVAC unit; the price also includes the automated controls for the equipment.
District maintenance director Harvey Simdon said the HVAC unit that serves the school’s food lab and agriculture classroom has a 26-year-old condenser and a 24-year-old air handler that are “just about shot.”
Instead of putting more money towards fixing the equipment, he suggested using ESSER money to purchase a new unit.
“It’s time to get these taken care of,” Simdon said.
A similar project was completed in 2019 when the HVAC unit serving the math and science wing at the high school was replaced, he said. According to Simdon, replacing the used unit with a new one resulted in a $1,500 cost savings in electricity.
“I think it’s always a good situation to be proactive in these replacements instead of waiting for something to break down and then we have an emergency situation, which causes you more money to have fixed,” superintendent Tonya Olson said. “This ESSER money is a great opportunity for us to be a bit proactive on the budget side so we’re not taking this out of the general fund if it were to break down.”
ESSER III survey
Director of Business Services Tasha Naylor said the district had a total of 78 responses to its online survey asking how ESSER III funds should be used. She said the survey was available from March 3-28. The online survey included a presentation on the details of the district’s suggested plan for using the ESSER III money along with information on the allowable expenses that could be funded through this money.
Naylor said the survey respondents were asked four questions: what other needs or COVID-19 impacts have you seen that we have not mentioned; are the priorities the district has identified the ones that will have the greatest impact on the students with the greatest need and if not, what would; what community assets and programs might be engaged to make the plan more effective; and how can families be involved.
“One of the biggest, that comes as no surprise, was for prioritizing mental health,” Naylor said. “That was a common theme.”
She said mental health support is also a big part of the district’s plan and is being addressed through the counseling positions.
Additionally, people suggested using some of the ESSER III money for math intervention, she said.
Naylor said another common theme among the survey responses was a continued interest in the seamless summer option child nutrition program, which provides free meals for all students. The administrator said she had not received any information about whether the program will continue next year but once an official announcement is made about the program communication will be sent out to families.