Grandstand acts at the Rock County 4-H Fair, July 27-Aug. 1 include
The Britins, a Beatles tribute band: 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 28.
Steve Meisner, polka music with room for dancing in front of the grandstand: 5 p.m. Thursday, July 29.
Kids from Wisconsin: 8 p.m. Thursday, July 29.
Runaway June: 8 p.m. Friday, July 30.
Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry: 8 p.m. Saturday, July 31.
Big League Bullriders, professional bull riding: 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1.
Patrons can watch any grandstand act for free with admission at the gate.
For more information on the shows, visit rockcounty4hfair.com.
Carnival information
Tuesday – $2 Per Ride Per Person (Noon – 6 p.m.)
Wednesday – Wristband $30 (Noon – 11 p.m.)
Thursday – Wristband $30 (Noon – 11 p.m.)
Friday Special – Admission/Rides Package $28 (Noon - 11 p.m.) Package includes gate admission and carnival wristband.
Saturday – $2 Per Ride Per Person (Noon – 6 p.m.)
Sunday – Last Blast Wristband $30 (Noon – 8 p.m.)
Fair judging is ongoing. Here are some of the judging times:
5:30 p.m. Tuesday – Swine showmanship
8:30 a.m. Wednesday – Rabbit showmanship
Noon Thursday – Sheep show
9 a.m. Friday – Dairy showmanship & color breeds
5 p.m. Friday – Goat showmanship
10 a.m. Saturday – Dog agility show
6 p.m. Saturday – Beef showmanship
The fairgrounds is located at 1301 Craig Ave, Janesville.