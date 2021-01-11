The Lake Mills girls basketball team closed the game on a 24-9 run to pull away from host Martin Luther and earn a 56-40 nonconference victory on Tuesday.
“This was a great team win tonight,” Lake Mills girls basketball coach Brandon Siska said. “For a majority of the game we were outstanding on defense. That might have been our best defensive game from an execution standpoint. Great job cleaning up the glass and not allowing them to get second-chance points. Martin Luther was 10-2 entering the game and averaging 70 points.”
The L-Cats, who are tied for first in the initial Associated Press Division 3 rankings, saw a double-digit lead dwindled to 32-31 with 10 minutes, 15 seconds remaining after a 9-0 Spartan run.
Lake Mills (11-1) answered with a pair of timely 3-pointers, the first of which came by senior guard Ava Wollin to halt the Martin Luther spurt. After getting a stop defensively, senior guard Julianna Wagner knocked down a corner 3 on a look from senior center Vivian Guerrero that pushed the lead back to seven.
Sophomore center Bella Pitta scored the L-Cats’ next four points before another Wagner 3-pointer, again from the corner, made it 45-34 with 5:25 to go. Senior guard Taylor Roughen put the game on ice with a shot from beyond the arc with less than three minutes remaining that, making it 55-40.
Wagner led all scorers with 12 points on 5-for-8 shooting and Roughen and Wollin added 11 apiece in a game that was a rematch of last season’s WIAA Division 3 sectional final, won by Lake Mills 70-65 to clinch the program’s first state tournament berth.
“Proud of the way we played tonight,” Siska said. “Could kind of see we’re improving as Julianna is getting healthier and that makes our bench deeper and we’re playing with a lot more confidence.”
Martin Luther (10-3) was held to 17-for-58 (29.3 percent) from the field and shot 2-for-10 from beyond the arc. Leading scorer Vanessa Solano had a season-low seven points.
“No clean looks for Solano,” Siska said of the defensive gameplan. “We wanted to stop them in transition and find bodies. They score a lot of points on runouts and getting the ball up the floor quick. Solano is a good shooter and teams mistakenly leave her open and she’s been lighting it up from 3.”
Roughen hit a 3-pointer in the first half that made it 14-4 with 10:30 left. Senior wing Jade Pitta’s 3-pointer with 35 seconds remaining extended the lead to 26-16.
“Early on it was tough going,” Siska said. “We did a good job handling the different looks they threw at us. They don’t have the six footers but are athletic and long. They’re very tough defensively and run the 1-3-1 zone. Their 1-2-2 also gives people problems. They put (Joselyn) Gonzalez up top and her length gets in the way.”
Senior center Kayla Will scored nine points and Jade Pitta had seven. Guerrero had nine rebounds and Wollin had three steals.
Martin Luther entered ninth in the D3 poll.
LAKE MILLS 56
MARTIN LUTHER 40
Lake Mills 26 30 — 56
Martin Luther 16 24 — 40
LAKE MILLS (fg ft-fta pts) — Roughen 3 2-2 11; Wagner 5 0-0 12; A. Wollin 4 1-1 11; J. Pitta 2 2-4 7 B. Pitta 2 2-4 6; Will 4 1-2 9. Totals 20 8-13 56.
MARTIN LUTHER — Moravec 3 0-0 6; Hoppert 1 0-0 2; Burks 1 1-2 3; Brick 4 0-4 8; Solano 3 0-0 7; Hafemann 2 1-2 5; Gonzales 2 0-0 4; Bridgewater 1 2-2 5. Totals 17 4-10 40.
3-point goals: LM 8 (Roughen 3, Wagner 2, A. Wollin 2, J. Pitta 1); ML 2 (Bridgewater 1, Solano 1). Total fouls: LM 6; GML 14.
Lake Mills 65Poynette 34Senior center Kayla Will scored a game-high 14 points and senior center Vivian Guerrero added 13 as the Lake Mills girls basketball team used a decisive first half to beat host Poynette 65-34 in a Capitol North game on Friday.
The L-Cats (12-1, 4-0 Capitol North) led 45-16 at halftime and hit 11 3-pointers. Senior guard Taylor Roughen made four first-half 3s for her 12-point total and senior guard Julianna Wagner scored all 10 of her points before the break.
Will tallied 10 second-half points and Guerrero had 10 first-half points.
Lake Mills is No. 1 ranked, tied with Freedom, in the initial Associated Press Division 3 poll, marking the program’s first time atop the rankings.
Senior guard Jessica Bruchs led Poynette (0-4, 0-3) with 10 points.
LAKE MILLS 65, POYNETTE 34
Lake Mills 45 20 — 65
Poynette 16 18 — 34
LAKE MILLS (fg ft-fta pts) — Roughen 4 0-0 12; Wagner 4 0-0 10; A. Wollin 2 0-0 6; J. Pitta 0 2-2 2; Guerrero 5 2-4 13; Lamke 2 0-0 6; Will 6 2-3 14. Totals 24 6-9 65.
POYNETTE — Reddeman 2 0-0 4; Walters 3 1-2 9; Chadwick 1 0-0 2; Wakefield 0 4-5 4; Bruchs 2 5-6 10; McGlynn 0 1-4 1; Meister 1 0-0 2; Wagner 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 11-19 34.
3-point goals: LM 11 (Roughen 4, Wagner 2, A. Wollin 2, Guerrero 1, Lamke 2); P 3 (Walters 2, Bruchs 1). Total fouls: LM 18; P 10. Fouled out: J. Pitta.
Lake Mills 58DeForest39Senior center Vivian Guerrero scored a game-high 16 points and senior guard Taylor Roughen chipped in 13 as the Lake Mills girls basketball team topped DeForest 58-39 in a nonconference game at LMHS on Saturday night.
The L-Cats (13-1) led by five points at halftime before pulling away. Senior guard Julianna Wagner finished with nine and sophomore center Bella Pitta had eight as Lake Mills won its fourth straight game. Guerrero had 11 second-half points and Roughen scored eight points in the first half.
For DeForest (3-1), freshman guard Rylan Oberg tallied 14 points before fouling out and senior forward Grace Roth added 11.
LAKE MILLS 58, DEFOREST 39
Lake Mills 26 32 — 58
DeForest 21 18 — 39
LAKE MILLS (fg ft-fta pts) — Roughen 4 4-4 13; Wagner 3 2-2 9; J. Pitta 2 0-0 4; Guerrero 7 1-2 16; Lamke 1 2-2 5; B. Pitta 3 2-3 8; Will 1 1-2 3. Totals 21 12-15 58.
DEFOREST — Compe 1 0-0 2; Roth 5 0-0 11; Pickhardt 0 0-2 0; Derlein 1 0-0 2; Schaeffer 2 0-1 5; Bartels 0 2-2 2; Oberg 5 4-5 14; Hahn 1 1-2 3. Totals 15 7-12 39.
3-point goals: LM 4 (Roughen 1, Wagner 1, Guerrero 1, Lamke 1); D 2 (Roth 1, Schaeffer 1). Total fouls: LM 15; D 16. Fouled out: Oberg.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.