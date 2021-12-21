Deerfield defeats cambridge

In the battle of Highway 12/18, the Deerfield boys basketball defeated Cambridge (3-4), winning 47-45 on Saturday, Dec. 18.
The Blue Jays held a 21-19 lead at the half before the Demons (6-2) came away with the 47-45 victory. Junior guard Cal Fisher had 17 points in the win for the Demons. Deerfield remains unbeaten in the Trailways-South Conference, while Cambridge has not started conference play in the Capitol-South.
Deerfield 47, Cambridge 45
Deerfield 19 28 — 47
Cambridge 21 24 — 45
Deerfield (fg, ft-ft, tp) — Fisher 5, 1-3, 17, Lees 1, 3-4, 8, M. Kimmel 2, 1-1, 8, Manning 2, 0-0, 7, Lasack 1, 3-6, 5, Dunsirn 1, 0-0, 2. Totals 12, 8-15, 47.
CambridgeCambridge 63
Poynette 42
Cambridge got off a two-game losing streak with a 63-42 win over Poynette on Monday, Dec. 13. Facing Poynette (0-7) at home after losing two home games to Mineral Point (5-1) and Lake Mills (2-3), the Blue Jays took advantage and got the 21-point win.
DeerfieldDeerfield 68
Parkview 42
Senior forward Dayton Lasack recorded a double-double and junior guard Cal Fisher nearly recorded a triple-double in the Demons 68-42 victory over Parkview on Thursday, Dec. 17.
Lasack scored 17 points, secured 11 rebounds and swatted four shots. Fisher had 17 as well, while also grabbing nine rebounds and dishing out nine assists.
Sophomore guard Martin Kimmel went 3-3 at the free-throw line, finishing with 13 points. Junior guard Tommy Lees had seven points along with four steals.
Deerfield 68, Parkview 42
Deerfield 24 41 — 68
Parkview 10 32 — 42
Deerfield (fg, ft-ft, tp) — Fisher 7, 0-1, 17, Lasack 5, 4-11, 17, M. Kimmel 2, 3-3, 13, Lees 2, 0-4, 7, Manning 1, 1-4, 6, K. Kimmel 0, 1-2, 4, Gust 0, 2-2, 2, Bettehauser 1, 0-0, 2. Totals 18, 11-27, 68.
Parkview (tp) — Klitzman 16, Redman 6, Flood-Elyafi 6, Brown 5, Oswald 5, Pomplun 4. Totals 42.
Deerfield 78
Williams Bay 36
Junior guard Cal Fisher and senior forward Dayton Lasack both achieved a double-double on Tuesday, Dec. 14 as the Deerfield boys basketball team won 78-36 over Williams Bay.
Fisher had 26 points, 13 rebounds and three steals. Lasack provided 13 rebounds, 13 points and four assists. Sophomore guard Martin Kimmel also reached double digits with 13 points on 3-5 of shooting from 3-point territory.
Junior forward Kalob Kimmel had seven points and junior guard Tommy Lees had four assists along with five points.
Deerfield 78, Williams Bay 36
Deerfield 44 34 — 78
Williams Bay 18 18 — 36
Deerfield (fg, ft-ft, tp) — Fisher 7, 0-0, 26, Lasack 6, 1-2, 13, M. Kimmel 1, 2-2, 13, K. Kimmel 2, 1-2, 7, Sigurslid 1, 0-0, 5, Lees 2, 1-2, 5, Bettehauser 2, 0-0, 4, Dunsirn 0, 0-0, 3, Bohn 1, 0-0, 2. Totals 22, 4-7, 78.
Williams Bay (fg, ft-ft, tp) — Valadez 4, 0-0, 11, Wojcik 0, 0-0, 11, King 2, 0-0, 7, Kuiper 1, 1-2, 6, Hoover 0, 0-0, 6, Manelli 1, 1-4, 3, Robbins 1, 1-2, 3. Totals 9, 3-8, 36.