All events at Firemen’s Park, 500 Park Avenue

April 16: 5th annual Waterloo Parks Easter Egg Hunt with the Easter Bunny

10 a.m.

April 23: Waterloo Parks Spring Clean

8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

May 12, June 9, July 14, Aug. 11: Summer Concert Series

5 p.m. (food & beverages)

6 p.m. (music)

July 3: July 4th Celebration

7 p.m.: Battle of the Maunesha baseball game

8:30 p.m.: Live music

July 4: July 4th Celebration

All day: Live music, food and activities for all ages

9:30 p.m.: Fireworks

Sept. 8: Wiener & Kraut Day Kickoff Party

5 p.m.: Food and beverage

6 p.m.: 6 p.m.

Sept. 9, 10: DorothyFest

Volleyball tournament celebrating life of Dorothy Jensen and for raising money for cancer research

Sept. 10: Wiener & Kraut Day

Waterloo’s signature event featuring the city’s heritage live music and wieners, with or without kraut

Dec. 22: Waterloo WinterFest

Tree lighting ceremony, holiday parade and community party with Santa Claus

