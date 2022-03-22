Waterloo parks events schedule Mar 22, 2022 Mar 22, 2022 Updated 14 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save All events at Firemen’s Park, 500 Park AvenueApril 16: 5th annual Waterloo Parks Easter Egg Hunt with the Easter Bunny10 a.m.April 23: Waterloo Parks Spring Clean8 a.m. to 1 p.m.May 12, June 9, July 14, Aug. 11: Summer Concert Series5 p.m. (food & beverages)6 p.m. (music)July 3: July 4th Celebration7 p.m.: Battle of the Maunesha baseball game8:30 p.m.: Live musicJuly 4: July 4th CelebrationAll day: Live music, food and activities for all ages9:30 p.m.: FireworksSept. 8: Wiener & Kraut Day Kickoff Party5 p.m.: Food and beverage6 p.m.: 6 p.m.Sept. 9, 10: DorothyFestVolleyball tournament celebrating life of Dorothy Jensen and for raising money for cancer researchSept. 10: Wiener & Kraut DayWaterloo’s signature event featuring the city’s heritage live music and wieners, with or without krautDec. 22: Waterloo WinterFestTree lighting ceremony, holiday parade and community party with Santa Claus Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Featured Weekly Print Ads Tom's Painting Bulletin