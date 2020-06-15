Should I wear a mask? Should I go to an event? Should I have a party? Should I go to a business if the employees are not wearing masks? Should I support a business that makes me wear a mask?
Life is confusing.
On June 10, Rock County moved to Phase 2 reopening guidelines. Here are some of them:
• Private gatherings, outdoor playgrounds – 25 people or fewer, as long as physical distancing can be maintained. Outdoor weddings and funerals allowed with physical distancing.
• Mass gatherings in public venues, libraries, faith-based services and places of worship (indoor), office settings/professional services, restaurants, bars, retail, service, shopping malls, auctions, gyms/recreational facilities, licensed swimming pools and splash pads, indoor places of public amusement (museums, movie theaters) outdoor places of amusement (mini golf, go karts) – 50% capacity with physical distancing and protective measures.
• Contact and team sports – individual training with physical distancing.
• Festivals, concerts, parades – to be determined based on event.
• Garage sales – yes, with physical distancing, protective measures and best practices.
Restaurants and retail food dining area are advised not to allow self-service.
Salons advised to have one client per employee with best business practices.
The CDC does not have expertise in Rock County. It does have expertise in diseases. Given that it’s summer, chances are good that you will take a trip outside Rock County for one reason or another. There may be different guidelines there, and of course, conditions change.
Risk
What the CDC knows today (June 15) is this:
• The more people an individual interacts with at a gathering and the longer that interaction lasts, the higher the potential risk of becoming infected with COVID-19 and COVID-19 spreading.
• The higher the level of community transmission in the area that the gathering is being held, the higher the risk of COVID-19 spreading during a gathering.
The risk of COVID-19 spreading at events and gatherings increases as follows:
• Lowest risk: Virtual-only activities, events, and gatherings.
• More risk: Smaller outdoor and in-person gatherings in which individuals from different households remain spaced at least 6 feet apart, wear cloth face coverings, do not share objects, and come from the same local area (e.g., community, town, city, or county).
• Higher risk: Medium-sized in-person gatherings that are adapted to allow individuals to remain spaced at least 6 feet apart and with attendees coming from outside the local area.
• Highest risk: Large in-person gatherings where it is difficult for individuals to remain spaced at least 6 feet apart and attendees travel from outside the local area.
Worried about food?
According to the CDC, there is no evidence that COVID-19 is spread by food. However, the CDC says people sharing utensils and congregating around food service areas can pose a risk. Consider having pre-packaged boxes or bags for each attendee.
What does the CDC say about masks?
A cloth face covering may not protect the wearer, but it may keep the wearer from spreading the virus to others.
Cloth face coverings are most essential in times when physical distancing is difficult.
• Cloth face coverings should not be placed on:
o Babies or children younger than 2 years old
o Anyone who has trouble breathing
o Anyone who is unconscious, incapacitated, or otherwise unable to remove the cloth face covering without assistance.
On Monday, the Rock County COVID-19 zip code map showed 15 COVID-19 cases in Milton (53563), 19 cases in Edgerton (53534) , 61 cases in Janesville (53545), 62 cases in Janesville (53548), and eight cases in Whitewater (53190).
Details from Rock County deaths from COVID-19 provided June 15 show the average age of decedents is 72, 65% were 60 or older. Half were men, half were women.
When the pandemic is over, we all want to say we did what we thought we should. We acted based on guidance we had from various levels of government agencies monitoring the coronavirus outbreak and whose job it is to help us prepare, respond, cope and recover.
