CAMBRIDGE
Thanksgiving to New Years
The Ripley Park Holiday Lights display is open Thanksgiving through New Years. Guests are able to drive through a half mile light display in the comfort of their own car. Admission is free but donations are greatly appreciated. We have a variety of light displays including large animated and handcrafted. Businesses are able to sponsor a light display by contacting Cambridge Community Activities Department by calling 608-423-8108. Sponsorship levels are: Gold ($100) which includes a name and logo on a large sign and solo placement next to a light display and Silver ($50) which includes a name and logo on a small sign and placed next to display with other sponsors.This is a great way for local businesses to be spotlighted and noticed by visitors who traveled there from outside of Cambridge.
Dec. 7: Lake Country Club Holiday Luncheon
The Lake Ripley Country Club Women’s Organization will have its Holiday Luncheon at The Stagecoach Inn, just south of Fort Atkinson, on Tuesday, Dec. 7, at 12 p.m. Cost is $20. Call Chris Gardenier (608) 423-3424 or Betty Reay (608) 509-5187 to make a reservation. Those interested in playing cards may come at 10 a.m. or join the event in the afternoon at 1 p.m. Don’t forget the book exchange to share or connect with a new read and/or to wear holiday jewelry/attire.
Dec. 16: Holiday Program
On Thursday, Dec. 16 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m., the Cambridge Community Library is hosting a holiday program in the Amundson Community Room. The program will include Wisconsin Dickens Carolers, a fun craft and holiday book display. All ages are welcome. Call the library at (608) 423-3900 for more information or questions.
Dec. 17: Friday Flicks
The Cambridge Community Library is also hosting Friday Flicks on Friday, Dec. 17 at 1 p.m. This month’s is Respect, the story of Aretha Franklin’s life. Call the library at (608) 423-3900 for more information.
DEERFIELD
December: Deerfield Holiday Lights Contest
The Deerfield Holiday Lights Contest is a yearly event that is open to any area residents with a Deerfield mailing address. All participants need to do is decorate the exterior of their home for the holidays and register their address in order to be part of the contest. In addition to lifelong braggin rights, there are also cash prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place. NEW IN 2021: There will be an interactive display category for homes with flashing light displays that pictures alone can’t do justice. All entries that give permission will be photographed and posted on the Facebook page for community voting. There will be no in-person judges this year, so all winners will be determined by friends and neighbors. Participants can register by either signing up on the Facebook page or by contacting Jess Lex at jesslex@kw.com or (608) 571-6868.
Prizes:
- 1st place — $100
- 2nd place — $75
- 3rd place — $50
Timeline:
- December 8 — All homes registered and decorated
- December 9 — Map of registered homes published to Facebook
- December 10-12 (6-9 pm) — Registered homes photographed for community voting
- December 14 — Community voting begins on Facebook
- December 20 (8pm) — Facebook votes are tallied
- December 21 — Winners announced via Facebook page