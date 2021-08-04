Agard holds listening session in McFarland

Melissa Agard, state senator to district 16, spoke with local residents about topics like affordable housing, education, redistricting and mental health services during a listening session in McFarland on Friday, July 30.
Agard represents a majority of Dane County, including the city of Madison, Monona, Cottage Grove, McFarland, Stoughton, Sun Prairie and half of Fitchburg.
Agard has been “learning the district from the sidewalk,” she told the McFarland Village Board, by doing a month-long tour in communities within District 16. She started in Cottage Grove, spent the month of July learning about McFarland and will now head to Stoughton.
Agard said during this time, she met with local officials, toured the fire department, did a ride along with McFarland police and spoke with the Department of Transportation about McFarland roads. She also toured the local historical society, watched a bocce ball tournament and toured the local youth center.
About ten residents from McFarland, Cottage Grove and surrounding areas attended the listening session at the E.D. Locke Public Library in McFarland. They spoke of the need for more housing options and addressing homelessness locally, the importance of funding public schools, redistricting, the need for mental health services and other topics of state governance.
Agard will next hold a listening session in Stoughton in August, before spending a month touring the City of Monona.