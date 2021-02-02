The summer of 1965 was the first time children headed to a pool for swim lessons instead of Clear Lake – and there were a lot of them. The total number of children in the first indoor summer swimming program was 336.
Milton Union high school history teacher and football coach was named pool director. During the summer of 1964 he was the director of the Woman’s Village Improvement committee summer swim program at Clear Lake.
Before the Milton Union High School pool opened in 1965, safety measures were outlined.
“Swimming Pool Regulations” published in the June 17, 1965, edition of The Milton and Milton Junction Courier, stated: “An artificial swimming pool with its solid tile and masonry construction is different from a natural swimming beach with its soft bottom and sandy shoreline. A fall in an artificial pool may mean an injury that would only be a laughing matter on the beach. Consequently, the romping horseplay that may be part of the swimming fun at the beach cannot be included with swimming pool activity.”
Running, pushing, ducking others and throwing a person into the swimming pool were forbidden.
“Due to the fact that the pool is 3 feet, 8 inches deep at the shallow end,” a June 10, 1965, Milton Courier article said, “the children taking lessons will have to be tall enough to stand with comfort in the shallow end. This is the reason that the children should be going into the second grade or higher.”
Lessons ran June 21 to Aug. 13 for a fee of $3 per child or $9 per family. Lifesaving classes were $5. Anyone who wasn’t in lifesaving was probably in Minnows, Sunfish, Rainbow Trout, Bluegill, Swordfish or the most advanced: Pickerel.
On Tuesdays and Thursdays the pool was available to adults for a fee of 25 cents. Women were in the pool 7 to 8 p.m. and men were in the pool 8 to 9 p.m. Family swim was 1 to 3 p.m. on Sundays.
