Until last week, the DeForest girls’ soccer team had played five of its previous six games on the road, winning all of them except a tie at Sun Prairie.
Hosting Watertown and Stoughton, the Norskies posted shutout wins of 6-0 and 2-0, respectively. They were played on May 3 and May 6.
“The team was happy to be back on the home turf,” said DeForest Head Coach Tim Esser. “In addition, we had a really good practice on Monday to help us get our edge back that we felt hadn't been there in a few games.”
Watertown wasn’t ready, as the Norskies blitzed the Goslings, as Sarah Dollak and Amber Westra had two goals apiece, and Payton Flowers and Maya Pickhardt also scored for DeForest.
Flowers also contributed two assists, as did Rylan Oberg. Kayla Camarato and Delaney Lokken also had helpers for a Norski offense that was on fire.
“We had lots of good movement and got a number of players involved in the offensive attack that night,” said Esser. “We had a goal from the forward position, three from the center midfield position, and two from the outside midfield position. Sarah did a nice job of getting on the board with the first two goals. They were gonna take away our forwards, so Sarah loosened up the defense with some deeper shots that found the back of the net. The goal from Payton (assisted by Rylan) was one of the prettier goals we've scored this year.”
Stoughton provided stiffer competition, as Westra and Lokken recorded DeForest’s only goals and Camarato had an assist. Esser said the Vikings were athletic.
“They really tested our patience by also packing the box and forcing us to be creative on the offensive end,” said Esser. “Delaney did a nice job crashing the back side of the goal and getting a put back in the 24th minute. Right after half, Kayla made a really nice through ball pass to Amber on the back side that gave us the two-goal cushion. We feel like we're in a good spot as we prepare for the most difficult week of our season this coming week.”
Only four games remain in the regular season for DeForest (5-0 in conference play, 12-0-1 overall), including a showdown on Friday, May 13, at Waunakee. So far, both teams are undefeated in Badger East Conference play. The Norskies were also slated to host Sauk Prairie on Tuesday, May 10, and then travel to Monona Grove on Tuesday, May 17.