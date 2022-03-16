Thoughts on Ukraine

Most weeks my blogs center on educational topics and events that are happening in the school district. This week, I am departing from that practice and writing on something that has impacted the lives of so many people – the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. Each day we see and hear about the impact this is having on the Ukrainian people – we hear about the loss of life especially innocent civilians, the brave individuals who are fighting for their homeland in a battle where the odds seemed highly stacked against them and the millions of individuals who are fleeing the country as refugees trying to get to safety.
During this war, we have seen the United States and many European countries provide assistance to the Ukrainian people in many different forms of aid, but most striking we have seen how ordinary people like you and me have jumped in to help in any way possible. Individuals are volunteering their time to help the over one million refugees by providing them food, clothing and places to live. We see others heading into Ukraine to help with the defense of their native land. We see individuals around the world holding gatherings of support and we see ordinary Russian people standing up to their government and protesting what is happening, even with the knowledge that such actions will lead to arrest.
As I watch and listen, I think of how incredibly fortunate I am today and each day. I have a home that I can go back to at the end of the day without the fear that maybe it has been destroyed. I am able to go to a job that I enjoy and even when I may be confronted with issues and problems that might not have immediate solutions, I know that any difficulties we will have to overcome pale in significance to what others in the world have to deal with at this moment. I am grateful that I live in a land where people can have widely different views on a topic and yet know that we have the freedom to express these beliefs without fear of governmental retribution. I am also grateful that we have public schools that allow us to study and debate difficult topics without government censorship and fear of retribution.
Driving to work this morning, the roads were slippery, but I knew that I could simply drive at a much slower rate and that I would make it to work just fine. I wasn’t worried about whether or not bombs would be dropped and destroy the road I was traveling on. As I drove, I thought about how much I had to be grateful for in life and how much I sometimes take for granted. I have a deep sense of gratitude for the men and women who are now serving and have served in our armed forces so that we can enjoy our vast freedoms.
Each day is filled with so many unknowns, so many things that we never expected. So many things that we wanted to do and say, but never quite got around to doing or saying. I don’t know what will happen in Ukraine and I don’t have the answer for what should be done next. However, I do have an abiding hope in mankind and a sense of optimism when I see so many acts of kindness and goodwill come out of events that are so tragic.
My hope is that everyone will take a brief moment and count their individual blessings today. Say kind words to those you meet and extend a helping hand whenever possible. I want to end by saying “Thank You” to each and every one of you that reach out each day to make someone else’s life a little better. The world is a better place because of your efforts.