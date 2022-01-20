Upcoming menu for the Community and Senior Center.

Friday, Jan. 21 – Spaghetti, meatballs, corn, garlic bread, fruit cocktail, cream pie, or meatless spaghetti, or taco salad.

Monday, Jan. 24 – Roast chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, broccoli, biscuit, pears, Jello-O, or mac N cheese.

Tuesday, Jan. 25 – Parmesan tilapia, cheesy potatoes, green beans, Mandarin oranges, rye bread, sherbet, or veggie lasagna.

Wednesday, Jan. 26- DeForest Family Resturant (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.) Chicken and biscuit, peas, carrots, blushing pears, cookie, or veggie burger.

Thursday, Jan. 27 – Birthday lunch and bingo – Turkey, mashed potato/gravy, broccoli, wheat roll, cranberries, frosted cupcake, or veggie burger.

Friday, Jan. 28 – Pulled pork, wheat bun, calico beans, yams, ambrosia, or cheese sandwich, or garden salad.

Monday, Jan. 31 – Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, mixed veggies, wheat bread, pears. Sherbet, or veggie burger.

Recommended for you