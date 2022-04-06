Students collected items for Dane County Humane Society

Westside Elementary Wild Ones after school club is pitching in to help the Dane County Humane Society.

 Contributed

The Westside Elementary Wild Ones after school club is planning a pet food and supply drive to benefit the Dane County Humane Society.

Donated items can be dropped off in the donation box outside of the community schools room throughout April.

Items needed include: dog and cat food, treats and toys, blankets, paper towels, Kleenex, dish soap, etc. Thanks to all Wildcat families for donating to help our furry friends!

Recommended for you