Janet P. Hudson, 96, of Milton, WI, died at Huntington Place, Janesville on Monday. Graveside services will be held at 11 AM on Friday at Milton Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday at the cemetery from 10:30 AM until the start of the services. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton are assisting the family with arrangements.
Janet Hudson
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.