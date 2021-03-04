An affordable housing project based in McFarland is one step closer to becoming a reality, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced on Thursday.
The project, along with three others in Mount Horeb, Madison and Fitchburg, will receive more than $4.3 million dollars from the Dane County Affordable Housing Development Fund.
The projects will create 314 affordable housing units in the community. Dane County’s Affordable Housing Development Fund was originally created in the 2015 budget and establishes a source of funding to assist in the creation of affordable housing in Dane County.
“Affordable housing is a critical component to increasing opportunity for all of Dane County’s residents,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. “Challenges to housing affordability have been compounded by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. By partnering together and supporting these types of projects, we can create solutions and advance efforts that make housing more accessible in our community.”
Since its creation, Dane County’s Affordable Housing Development Fund has awarded over $17.8 million to affordable housing projects. 56% of those funds have gone to projects inside Madison, and 44% have gone to projects outside Madison. 1,680 units have been created/acquired in total, with 1,376 (82%) of those units being affordable.
The projects up for County Board approval include the Taylor Pointe Apartments project at 4845 Taylor Road and 4900 Larson Beach Road in McFarland.
The project is set to receive $608,341.
The project will consist of 51 units. 48 units will be affordable, including 11 units that will be income restricted to those earning less than 30% AMI, 3 units will be restricted to those earning less than 40% AMI, 17 units will be restricted to those earning less than 50% AMI, and the remaining 17 affordable units will be restricted to those earning less than 60% AMI.
A minimum of two to four units will be set aside for households from the community by-name list that are receiving services through the Salvation Army’s Dane County Assists with New Starts (DAWNS) and RISE programs. The remaining 30% units will be targeted to families on the by-name list, individuals and families referred by Madison-Area Urban Ministry (MUM), dba JustDane, and individuals and families referred by the Dane County Veterans Service Office.
Earlier this year, Dane County awarded $1,550,000 to Movin’ Out, also known as its affiliate Movin’ Out Glen Grove Cottage Grove, LLC., for the Glen Grove Apartments to be constructed on N. Windsor Ave, Cottage Grove.
The development is 100% affordable, and will have a total of 100 units. 17 units will be income restricted to those earning less than 30% AMI, 43 units will be restricted to those earning less than 50% AMI, 12 units will be restricted to those earning less than 60% AMI, and the remaining 28 units will be restricted to those earning less than 80% AMI.
Of the 100 units, 20 units will be targeted to households where a family member has permanent disability. Additionally, up to five of the two- and three-bedroom 30% units will be targeted to families working with The Road Home who are experiencing homelessness.
For information about the other projects in Fitchburg, Madison and Mount Horeb, click here: https://exec.countyofdane.com/press
